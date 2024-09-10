Breaking: LIVE: Trump, Harris meet for first time in presidential debate
Nation & World News

Harris and Trump meet for first time as high-stakes presidential debate begins

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are meeting for the first time face-to-face for perhaps their only debate before November’s presidential election
By ZEKE MILLER, MICHELLE L. PRICE, JILL COLVIN and JOSH BOAK – Associated Press
Updated 8 minutes ago

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kamala Harris and Donald Trump met for the first time face-to-face Tuesday night for perhaps their only debate before November's presidential election, a high-pressure opportunity to showcase their starkly different visions for the country after a tumultuous campaign summer.

The matchup is offering Americans their most detailed look at a campaign that's dramatically changed since the last debate in June. In rapid fashion, President Joe Biden bowed out of the race after his disastrous performance, Trump survived an assassination attempt and bothsides chose their running mates.

Harris is intent on demonstrating that she can press the Democratic case against Trump better than Biden did. Trump, in turn, is trying to paint the vice president as an out-of-touch liberal while trying to win over voters skeptical he should return to the White House.

Trump, 78, has struggled to adapt to Harris, 59, who is the first woman, Black person and person of South Asian descent to serve as vice president. The Republican former president has at times resorted to invoking racial and gender stereotypes, frustrating allies who want Trump to focus instead on policy differences with Harris.

The vice president, for her part, is trying to claim a share of credit for the Biden administration’s accomplishments while also addressing its low moments and explaining her shifts away from more liberal positions she took in the past.

The debate is subjecting Harris, who has sat for only a single formal interview in the past six weeks, to a rare moment of sustained questioning.

Her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, speaking Tuesday to donors in Las Vegas, highlighted Trump’s experience debating after three White House runs.

“No one in modern times has done more of these,” he said. “The good news is that this is his seventh debate, and we know exactly what to expect.”

The first early ballots of the presidential race will go out just hours after the debate, hosted by ABC News. Absentee ballots are set to be sent out beginning Wednesday in Alabama.

The candidates met in a small, blue-lit amphitheater converted into a television studio, with no live audience, meaning there would be no rowdy applause, cheers or jeers.

The intimate setting — with the candidates’ lecterns positioned less than 10 feet from each other — belied the contentious debate to follow.

Trump and his campaign have spotlighted far-left positions Harris took during her failed 2020 presidential bid. He had been assisted in his informal debate prep sessions by Tulsi Gabbard, the former Democratic congresswoman and presidential candidate who tore into Harris during their primary debates.

Harris has sought to defend her shifts away from liberal causes to more moderate stances on fracking, expanding Medicare for all and mandatory gun buyback programs — and even backing away from her position that plastic straws should be banned — as pragmatism, insisting that her "values remain the same." Her campaign on Monday published a page on its website listing her positions on key issues.

The vice president, who has been the Biden administration’s most outspoken supporter of abortion access after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, was expected to focus on calling out Trump’s inconsistencies around women’s reproductive care, including his announcement that he will vote to protect Florida’s six-week abortion ban in a statewide referendum this fall.

She is likely to warn that Trump presents a threat to democracy, from his attempts in 2020 to overturn his loss in the presidential election, spurring his angry supporters to attack the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, through comments he made as recently as last weekend. Trump on social media issued yet another message of retribution, threatening that if he wins he will jail “those involved in unscrupulous behavior,” including lawyers, political operatives, donors, voters and election officials.

While Tuesday’s meeting might be the last time the candidates cross paths on the debate stage, they may cross paths again Wednesday when they both mark the 23rd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Harris will join Biden

Harris, Trump and Biden plan to all be at ground zero in lower Manhattan and the Flight 93 National Memorial near Shanksville, Pennsylvania on Wednesday. Harris and Biden will also visit the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia later in the day for a ceremony there.

___

Price and Miller reported from Washington. AP Polling Editor Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux in Washington and Thomas Beaumont in Las Vegas, Bill Barrow in Atlanta contributed to this report.

In this combination photo, Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks during a debate, Oct. 7, 2020, in Salt Lake City, left, and Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks during a debate, June 27, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP photos

icon to expand image

Credit: AP photos

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, during his arrival at Philadelphia International Airport, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People are seen walking on the lawn of the National Constitution Center, the site of tonight's presidential debate between Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People gather across the street from the National Constitution Center, the site of tonight's presidential debate between Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Signage at the media filing center ahead of the presidential debate between Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, Monday, Sept. 9, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Signage at the media filing center ahead of the presidential debate between Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, Monday, Sept. 9, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris arrives on Air Force Two at Atlantic Aviation Philadelphia, Monday, Sept. 9, 2024, near Philadelphia International Airport, ahead of the presidential debate with Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, during his arrival at Philadelphia International Airport, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

The Latest: The debate between Trump and Harris has begun in Philadelphia7m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Can Harris prosecute the political case against Trump? Key questions ahead of their...
Placeholder Image

Credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images and Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump face off in highly anticipated debate4m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Biden's disastrous debate performance offers lessons for Harris and warnings for Trump
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Protesters storm Mexico's Senate after ruling party appears to line up votes for court...1m ago
Ayotte wins GOP nomination for New Hampshire governor, Democrat Goodlander wins in 1st...2m ago
The Latest: The debate between Trump and Harris has begun in Philadelphia3m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta set the stage for the ABC News presidential debate in Philadelphia
UPS is laying off more employees amid effort to boost profitability
Georgia company revisits Titanic after 14 years. How the site has changed