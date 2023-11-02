Harris and Sunak due to discuss cutting-edge AI risks at UK summit

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak are set to join delegates Thursday at a U.K. summit focused on containing risks from rapid advances in cutting edge artificial intelligence

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
45 minutes ago

BLETCHLEY PARK, England (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak are set to join delegates Thursday at a U.K. summit focused on containing risks from rapid advances in cutting-edge artificial intelligence.

Sunak organized the first-ever AI Safety Summit as a forum for officials, experts and the tech industry to better understand “frontier” AI that some scientists warn could pose a risk to humanity’s very existence.

The meeting, held at a former codebreaking spy base near London, kicked off on Wednesday with an agreement signed by 28 nations, including the U.S. and China, to work toward "shared agreement and responsibility" about AI risks, and a plan to hold further meetings in South Korea and France over the next year.

Binding regulation for AI is not among the summit's goals. Sunak has said that the U.K.'s approach should not be to rush into regulation but to fully understand AI first.

Harris did not attend the meeting's first day, instead giving a speech at the U.S. embassy where she said the world needs to acting right away to address "the full spectrum" of AI risks, not just existential threats such as massive cyberattacks or AI-formulated bioweapons.

She announced a new U.S. AI safety institute to draw up standards for testing AI models for public use. Sunak had also proposed his own AI safety institute, with a similar role, days earlier.

Sunak has also proposed a global expert panel on AI, similar to the United Nations climate change panel. He's expected to provide more details on Thursday and is also scheduled to discuss AI with Tesla CEO Elon Musk in a conversation that will be played on the social network X, which Musk owns, after the summit ends.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Cobb County creates housing stability court for families facing eviction1h ago

Credit: Georgia Tech Institute Communications

Ex-Georgia Tech official sentenced to prison, ordered to pay $1.9 million
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Jail’s spending from welfare fund ‘not proper,’ Fulton commissioner says
1h ago

Credit: AP

Ex-Brave Will Smith, now with Rangers, wins third straight World Series ring
5h ago

Credit: AP

Ex-Brave Will Smith, now with Rangers, wins third straight World Series ring
5h ago

Credit: DataBank

$2 billion data center to join Atlanta’s fast-growing online storage industry
13h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Volunteer medical students are trying to fill the health care gap for migrants in Chicago
19m ago
Migrants in cities across the US may need medical care. It's not that easy to find
21m ago
Ohio amendment serves as testing ground for statewide abortion fights expected in 2024
24m ago
Featured

AJC Voter Guide for Nov. 7 elections
11h ago
‘The South Got Something To Say’ doc explores Atlanta’s role in hip hop
16h ago
10 ways to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop in Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top