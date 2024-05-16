BreakingNews
The Latest | Cohen talks taxis at Trump's hush money trial
Nation & World News

Harris accepts debate invite from CBS News to face off with Trump's VP pick this summer

The Biden campaign says Vice President Kamala Harris has accepted an invitation from CBS News to debate former President Donald Trump’s vice presidential pick this summer
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to the Indian American Impact Project's Annual Summit, Wednesday, May 15, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to the Indian American Impact Project's Annual Summit, Wednesday, May 15, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
By ZEKE MILLER – Associated Press
37 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris has accepted an invitation from CBS News to debate former President Donald Trump's vice presidential pick this summer, the Biden campaign said Thursday.

Trump is expected to announce a running mate shortly before the Republican National Convention begins in Milwaukee on July 15. Harris' team told the network she would debate in-studio on Tuesday, July 23, or Tuesday, August 13, and encouraged the Trump campaign to agree to one of the dates for his eventual vice presidential pick. The Trump campaign didn’t immediately comment.

The announcement comes after President Joe Biden and Trump agreed to two debates this summer to be hosted by CNN on June 27 and ABC on Sept. 10.

The debates are not expected to take place before live audiences — a key demand of the Biden campaign that contributed to its decision to ditch the debates organized by the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates, which had organized every presidential and vice presidential general election debate since 1988.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Susan Walsh/Associated Press

US CAPITOL
Republicans pitch plan to replace Rebel leader with Hank Aaron statue

Credit: AP

BREAKING
Atlanta Dream move games against Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever to State Farm Arena
1h ago

The Georgia GOP’s embrace of Trump hasn’t stopped internal feuding

Credit: TNS

Fulton County reconsiders new $1.7B jail

Credit: TNS

Fulton County reconsiders new $1.7B jail

Credit: TNS

‘It would destroy us.’ Atlanta creator sues over possible TikTok ban
The Latest

Credit: AP

Webb telescope uncovers merger of two massive black holes from early universe
5m ago
Police dismantle pro-Palestinian encampment at DePaul University in Chicago
7m ago
THE LATEST
Cohen talks taxis at Trump's hush money trial
14m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

No Ronald Acuña Jr. or Austin Riley in Braves’ starting lineup Wednesday
Biden-Trump debate historic, the first of its kind in Georgia
Landmark study of cancer in Black women launches in Georgia