Harrington not ruling out chance to play in another Ryder Cup

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By DOUG FERGUSON – Associated Press
56 minutes ago
X
Padraig Harrington is not ruling out his chances of playing in another Ryder Cup

GULLANE, Scotland (AP) — Padraig Harrington is not ruling out the idea of playing in another Ryder Cup, even at age 51, depending on how he fares in his two weeks against the world's best players.

That hope was emboldened Friday in the Scottish Open after a 4-under 66 at The Renaissance Club, leaving him two shots off the early pace set by Tyrrell Hatton and Tom Kim.

Harrington said European captain Luke Donald called him after he won two weeks ago on the PGA Tour Champions to say he was watching. But the Irishman doesn't believe his performance on the 50-and-older circuit should be considered.

His measure is the Scottish Open and the British Open next week at Royal Liverpool.

“I've got these two events. I'll see at the end of those,” Harrington said. “I'll talk to Luke, see where I stand. If necessary, I will change my schedule. I'm meant to play a few Champions tour events in the middle of the summer. But I will change and come back and play European tour events if I have a genuine chance.”

Harrington was captain two years ago at Whistling Straits, where a young American team that played to its potential handed an aging European team its worst loss ever in the Ryder Cup.

Raymond Floyd in 1993 and Jay Haas in 2004 are the only players over 50 to play in a Ryder Cup, and it's a long shot for Harrington to even be considered. But he hasn't ruled it out.

Harrington finished fourth in Abu Dhabi on the European tour at the start of the year. He has made the cut in all five PGA Tour events he has played, most recently a tie for 27th in the U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club.

“It's how I play in Scotland and how I play The Open that will determine everything,” he said. "It does put me under quite a bit of pressure coming in here because I know if I don't perform these two weeks, it's the end of that.

“If I don't have two good weeks, I'm not going back (to Europe). I'm going to play the Champions tour,” he said. “Two average weeks, I don't know where that leaves me. If I have two good weeks, that obviously says something.”

Europe has lost experience from so many players going to LIV Golf — Sergio Garcia, Thomas Pieters, Ian Poulter, Paul Casey — some of them giving up European tour membership and thus being ineligible.

Harrington doesn't see that alone as creating an opportunity for him. He likes the way top Europeans are playing and how younger players are starting to emerge.

“I don't think they're scrambling to need me on the team," he said.

But he says he is physically capable of competing against the best — his last win outside the PGA Tour Champions was the Portugal Masters in 2016 — as long as his head is in the right place. That's why he skipped a senior major this week at Firestone Country Club in Oho.

“I still think I'm a serious player. I see some good things,” he said. “Honestly, if I never hit the ball any better than I did the last two days, then I'd be happy. I wouldn't be changing anything from the last two days. All that means is you get the right break here or there, hole the right putt, I'd be right there in contention any week.”

For now, it's about getting to Sunday in Scotland. Harrington always said his goal was to get to the back nine on Sunday with a chance and see where it takes him.

“So let's see what the next 27 holes brings,” he said.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks

Credit: Courtesy YouTube

Veteran suing Alpharetta over free speech wins South Georgia settlement 2h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

The Jolt: It’s a new day for Georgia as Christine King Farris lies in state
4h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Fulton scales back jail plan, debates financing
48m ago

Credit: Bob Andres

Check out these back-to-school celebrations across metro Atlanta
5h ago

Credit: Bob Andres

Check out these back-to-school celebrations across metro Atlanta
5h ago

Credit: South Fulton Police Department

UPDATE: Police ID suspect in South Fulton fatal shooting
5m ago
The Latest
World cycling’s governing body bans female transgender athletes from women’s events
6m ago
Prosecutor says Kevin Spacey is not just a 'big flirt,' but a ‘big sexual bully’
7m ago
GOP White House hopefuls face mounting pressure to stop Trump in Iowa
8m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves schedule: Atlanta will open 2024 season on road vs. Phillies
21h ago
Cut from Georgia Medicaid health coverage? You may still be eligible
21h ago
Actors to join writers on strike: What this means for Georgia
19h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top