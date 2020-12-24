Harden must quarantine until Friday; could play in opener

The Rockets were scheduled to play Wednesday against Oklahoma City, a game postponed for a variety of coronavirus issues. Among them was Harden declared unavailable to play after the NBA determined he violated the league's health and safety protocols.

Under NBA rules, a team needs eight healthy players to play, and the Rockets were one short. They have 16 players on the roster, and nine were out: One was injured; three returned tests that were either positive or inconclusive for coronavirus; four other players are quarantined as part of the virus protocols; and Harden was ineligible.