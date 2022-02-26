Harden makes 76ers debut in blowout win over Timberwolves

Harden, the 2018 MVP, hadn’t played since Feb. 2 due to the injury, delaying his pairing with Embiid. Philadelphia believes it finally has the top-level duo, and a strong third piece in Tobias Harris, to break through in the Eastern Conference.

The 76ers started the day third in the East. They have won four of five.

In Philadelphia’s first game following the All-Star break, Embiid controlled the first quarter from the line. He was 7-of-8 shooting on free throws and had 10 points and six rebounds in the quarter.

The 76ers used a 15-0 run to take a 16-6 lead and never trailed again.

Minnesota, coming off a 119-114 win over Memphis a night earlier, got to 51-48 late in the second quarter. But Philadelphia closed the half on a 15-1 run after Mattisse Thybulle had a putback dunk right before the buzzer off a missed 3-pointer from Harris.

TIP-INS

76ers: Harris had just six points, but his defense on Towns forced an off-night shooting for the Timberwolves All-Star. Tyrese Maxey scored 28. … Coach Doc Rivers wouldn’t reveal his starting lineup before the game, but Harden ended up starting along with Embiid, Harris, Maxey and Thybulle. … Philadelphia was 19 of 39 from 3.

Timberwolves: G Michael Beasley was out with a non-COVID-19 illness. … Minnesota had 16 turnovers, 11 in the first half. … Towns was 3 of 14 from the field through three quarters.

UP NEXT

76ers: At New York on Sunday to open a home-and-home series.

Timberwolves: At Cleveland on Monday night.

Caption Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden plays during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Caption Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) slaps hands with guard Tyrese Maxey (0) during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Caption Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell (0) shoots against Philadelphia 76ers forward Georges Niang (20) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Caption Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden, center, greets teammates after being announced at the start of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)