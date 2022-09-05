ajc logo
X

Harbaugh hopes players get a revenue share from 12-team CFP

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh congratulates his players after a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado State, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Combined ShapeCaption
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh congratulates his players after a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado State, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

National & World News
By LARRY LAGE, Associated Press
5 hours ago
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh hopes players get a cut of the revenue generated by an expanded College Football Playoff

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh hopes players get a cut of the money generated by an expanded College Football Playoff.

"I do believe the players should receive a revenue share from the massive TV deals that have been worked out," Harbaugh said Monday at his weekly news conference before the eighth-ranked Wolverines host Hawaii.

The plan to expand the CFP from four teams was approved Friday, and the new-look tournament will begin as soon as 2024 and as late as 2026.

“Great,” Harbaugh said. “All for it."

An 11-game championship bracket could be worth as much as $2 billion in media rights to the conferences that play major college football, starting in 2026. If the new format begins before the current 12-year contract with ESPN expires, the conferences could make an additional $450 million over the final two years. The current deal that ends after the 2025 season pays about $470 million per year.

CFP Executive Director Bill Hancock said ESPN would get the first bid on any new playoff inventory added in 2024 and 2025. After 2025, there is no TV contract for a playoff. The plan is to take the new format to the open market and possibly involve multiple TV partners instead of just ESPN.

In the new playoff format, six of the highest-ranked conference champions and six at-large, selection-committee selections will earn a spot. The top four seeds would be conference champions, receiving byes into the second round. First-round games would be played on campuses and the rest at bowl sites.

The CFP management committee, which includes conference commissioners and Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick, are scheduled to meet Thursday in Dallas. Dates of games, host sites, available television windows and the impact on the regular-season schedule are among the topics they are expected to discuss.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) stands with head coach Jim Harbaugh during warmups before an NCAA college football game against Western Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Harbaugh has decided to start Big Ten championship-winning quarterback Cade McNamara when No. 8 Michigan opens its season against Colorado State, and to give J.J. McCarthy a shot to take the first snap next week against Hawaii. (AP Photo/Tony Ding, File)

Credit: Tony Ding

FILE - Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) stands with head coach Jim Harbaugh during warmups before an NCAA college football game against Western Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Harbaugh has decided to start Big Ten championship-winning quarterback Cade McNamara when No. 8 Michigan opens its season against Colorado State, and to give J.J. McCarthy a shot to take the first snap next week against Hawaii. (AP Photo/Tony Ding, File)

Credit: Tony Ding

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) stands with head coach Jim Harbaugh during warmups before an NCAA college football game against Western Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Harbaugh has decided to start Big Ten championship-winning quarterback Cade McNamara when No. 8 Michigan opens its season against Colorado State, and to give J.J. McCarthy a shot to take the first snap next week against Hawaii. (AP Photo/Tony Ding, File)

Credit: Tony Ding

Credit: Tony Ding

Combined ShapeCaption
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, right, talks with quarterback Cade McNamara before an NCAA football game against Colorado State on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Credit: Al Goldis

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, right, talks with quarterback Cade McNamara before an NCAA football game against Colorado State on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Credit: Al Goldis

Combined ShapeCaption
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, right, talks with quarterback Cade McNamara before an NCAA football game against Colorado State on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Credit: Al Goldis

Credit: Al Goldis

Editors' Picks
Clemson pledges to not be fooled again by Georgia Tech defense11h ago
Georgia safety Christopher Smith named SEC defensive player of week
2h ago
Falcons’ Arthur Smith on roster: ‘Happy with the guys we (have) right now’
4h ago
Football rankings: Clinch County returns to No. 1; North Cobb Christian enters
Football rankings: Clinch County returns to No. 1; North Cobb Christian enters
Falcons sign defensive lineman to fill out practice squad
7h ago
The Latest
Tiafoe ends Nadal's 22-match Slam streak in US Open 4th Rd
20m ago
Canadian police: 1 suspect in stabbings has been found dead
20m ago
Biden blasts 'extreme' GOP in Labor Day battleground trips
25m ago
Featured
Georgia Tech wide receiver Malik Rutherford (12) makes a catch under pressure from Tech defensive back LaMiles Brooks (20) during the first football practice of the season at Rose Bowl Field in Atlanta on Friday, August 5, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech-Clemson: TV, online, radio information
Peachtree Center office towers, mall face possible foreclosure sale
Handling of Georgia election breach investigation questioned
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top