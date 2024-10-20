Hannah Green of Australia leads from start to finish to win BMW Ladies Championship

PAJU, South Korea (AP) — Hannah Green of Australia shot a 1-under 71 on Sunday to win the BMW Ladies Championship in South Korea, her sixth victory on the LPGA Tour and her third this season.

Green finished at 19-under 269 for the tournament and led or shared the lead after all four rounds.

Celine Boutier of France finished one stroke behind Green on Sunday, shooting a 6-under 66. Chanettee Wannasaen of Thailand shot 68 and was two shots behind the winner.