'Hands Off!' protests against Trump and Musk are planned across the US

WASHINGTON (AP) — Opponents of President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk plan to rally across the U.S. on Saturday to protest the administration's actions on government downsizing, the economy, human rights and other issues.

More than 1,200 “Hands Off!” demonstrations have been planned by more than 150 groups, including civil rights organizations, labor unions, LBGTQ+ advocates, veterans and fair-elections activists. The protests are planned for the National Mall in Washington, D.C., state capitols and other locations in all 50 states.

The White House did not return an email message seeking comment about the protests. Trump has promoted his policies as being in the best interest of the U.S.