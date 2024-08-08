Handlers help raise half-sister patas monkeys born weeks apart at an upstate New York zoo

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Two baby patas monkeys were born weeks apart at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in upstate New York and are being raised by keepers after their mothers showed a lack of maternal instinct, a zoo official said Thursday.

Iniko gave birth to Sisu on April 26 and Iniko's older sister, Kasi, also gave birth to female, Mushu, on May 11. The wide-eyed, big-eared babies were fathered by the patas troop leader, Mac, making them half-sisters.

The Rosamond Gifford patas troop lives at the zoo the way the highly social species does in the wild, in a group featuring one male and several females, according to the zoo. The survival rate for patas monkeys is relatively low in the wild because young monkey mothers often can't or won't raise their young.