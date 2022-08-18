ajc logo
X

Hanae Mori, designer for films, empress, dies, reports say

FILE - Japanese fashion designer Hanae Mori, center, is applauded by models after the presentation of her 1997-98 fall-winter haute couture collection presented in Paris, July 9, 1997. Mori, known for her elegant signature butterfly motifs, has died, according to local media reports. She was 96. (AP Photo/Michel Lipchitz, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Japanese fashion designer Hanae Mori, center, is applauded by models after the presentation of her 1997-98 fall-winter haute couture collection presented in Paris, July 9, 1997. Mori, known for her elegant signature butterfly motifs, has died, according to local media reports. She was 96. (AP Photo/Michel Lipchitz, File)

National & World News
By YURI KAGEYAMA, Associated Press
24 minutes ago
Japanese media reports say fashion designer Hanae Mori has died at 96

TOKYO (AP) — Designer Hanae Mori, known for her elegant signature butterfly motifs, numerous cinema fashions and the wedding gown of a future Japanese empress, has died, local media reported Thursday. She was 96.

Mori symbolized the rise of Japan as a modern, fashionable nation and the rise of the working woman. The media reports said she died Aug. 11, but other details were not immediately available.

Empress Masako, then a commoner and former diplomat, wore a Hanae Mori wedding gown when she married then-Crown Prince Naruhito in 1993. Mori also designed uniforms for Japan Airlines flight attendants, bank clerks, high school students and the Japanese team at the Barcelona Olympics.

With her motto, “You feel decent, no matter where in the world you wear them,” Mori wanted to give confidence and dignity to the wearer. Her umbrellas and scarves, often decked with colorful butterflies, were popular with working women as a kind of status symbol.

She opened her studio in 1951 and was a pioneer of a generation of Japanese designers who became globally prominent. Her first New York show, held in 1965, was acclaimed as “East meets West.”

She opened her Paris studio in 1977 and built an international business that extended to perfumes and publishing as well as fashion.

Reputed for infusing Japanese elements inspired by the kimono, Mori designed costumes for hundreds of Japanese films, in the 1950s and 1960s, dressing star actresses like Mie Kitahara, Sayuri Yoshinaga and Shima Iwashita, in some of the most renowned cinematic pieces the era produced.

The elaborate costumes she designed for singer Hibari Misora are also well-known among fashion buffs. She also designed for the opera, including “Madame Butterfly” in Milan in 1985, and the Noh theater. In 2002, she was awarded the Legion of Honor from the French government.

She is survived by two sons, who are active in her fashion business, Japanese media said. Her husband Ken Mori died in 1996. Her grandchildren Izumi Mori and Hikari Mori are fashion models.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Editors' Picks
The Braves are really, really good. Get used to it9h ago
Breaking: Kemp accuses Fulton DA’s office of playing politics as he fights subpoena
6h ago
5 observations from Mike Soroka’s rehab start in Rome
8h ago
Chick-fil-A testing new bite-size breakfast item
4h ago
Chick-fil-A testing new bite-size breakfast item
4h ago
In metro Atlanta, days over 100 degrees to double by 2053, report says
4h ago
The Latest
Giuliani says he 'satisfied' obligation with Ga. grand jury
42m ago
Man arrested in 3 highway shootings in Alabama, Georgia
58m ago
BofA CEO: Struggling Americans feel they are in a recession
1h ago
Featured
First Lady Rosalynn Carter, though a constant presence at her husband side, has blazed her own trail through her advocacy for causes such as mental health, refugee welfare, immunizations, voting rights, caregivers and housing, to name just a few. Here are photos from an amazing life that has taken her from Plains, Ga., through the governor's mansion and White House, and around the world. This portrait was taken in the White House in 1979. (Karl H. Schumacher / White House Photographer)

Credit: Karl H. Schumacher

Rosalynn Carter, wife of Jimmy, turns 95 on Thursday
6h ago
Aunt Fanny’s Cabin restaurant demolished, taking an unwelcomed part of Smyrna history
14h ago
Man accused of shooting Florida cop had Georgia charges dropped in July
1h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top