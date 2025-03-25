Han Jong-Hee, who elevated Samsung's television business, dies

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Han Jong-Hee, a senior Samsung Electronics executive credited with elevating the company's television business, died Tuesday, the company said. He was 63.

Han, a co-chief executive who oversaw the company’s consumer electronics and mobile devices businesses, died at a hospital after being treated for a heart attack, Samsung said.

Han joined Samsung in 1988 and spent most of his career in TV-related divisions, during which the company became the world’s leading TV manufacturer. He was appointed co-vice chairman and CEO in 2022.