Han Jong-Hee, who elevated Samsung's television business, dies

Samsung Electronics says the executive credited with elevating its television business has died
Han Jong-Hee, a senior Samsung Electronics executive credited with elevating the South Korean tech giant's TV business to global leadership, speaks during the company's annual general meeting at the Suwon Convention Center in Suwon, South Korea, Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (Yonhap via AP)

34 minutes ago

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Han Jong-Hee, a senior Samsung Electronics executive credited with elevating the company's television business, died Tuesday, the company said. He was 63.

Han, a co-chief executive who oversaw the company’s consumer electronics and mobile devices businesses, died at a hospital after being treated for a heart attack, Samsung said.

Han joined Samsung in 1988 and spent most of his career in TV-related divisions, during which the company became the world’s leading TV manufacturer. He was appointed co-vice chairman and CEO in 2022.

Samsung, one of the world’s largest technology companies, has dual strengths in components and finished consumer products. The company had separate CEOs for its two major business divisions, the other being computer chips, which are all under the broader leadership of third-generation corporate heir and chairman Lee Jae-yong.

Jun Young Hyun, the semiconductor chief executive, will now take over Han’s duties as the company’s sole CEO, Samsung said in a regulatory filing.

