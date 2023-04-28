Hammon mum on potential interest in Raptors' coaching gig

She's long been consider someone who might become the first female head coach in the NBA.

Hammon put in eight seasons as an assistant with San Antonio Spurs. Her highlights there included coaching the Spurs' Summer League team to the 2015 championship and becoming the first woman to take the lead chair in an NBA game when Gregg Popovich was ejected during a December 2020 game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

If Hammon remains in Las Vegas, she will oversee an Aces team that, along with the New York Liberty, have the WNBA's most talented rosters.

“My girls know I love them and I’m very proud and happy to be their coach,” Hammon said.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports