Hammon mum on potential interest in Raptors' coaching gig

By MARK ANDERSON, Associated Press
32 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon did not comment directly Friday on a report that the Toronto Raptors have received permission to interview her for their vacant head coaching position.

Hammon spoke at the newly opened Aces facility, the first of its kind in the WNBA and one that closely resembles an NBA club facility.

She chose not to comment on an ESPN report that the Raptors have inquired about her after firing Nick Nurse last week.

“Today is completely about how wonderful the Aces are, and I will keep all the focus (on them) because they deserve it,” Hammon said. “They earned it. This building has earned it. (Owner) Mark (Davis) has earned it. So I’m not commenting on anything about the boys. It’s all about the women.”

Hammon, who will be enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in August, led the Aces to the WNBA championship last year in her first season at the helm.

She's long been consider someone who might become the first female head coach in the NBA.

Hammon put in eight seasons as an assistant with San Antonio Spurs. Her highlights there included coaching the Spurs' Summer League team to the 2015 championship and becoming the first woman to take the lead chair in an NBA game when Gregg Popovich was ejected during a December 2020 game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

If Hammon remains in Las Vegas, she will oversee an Aces team that, along with the New York Liberty, have the WNBA's most talented rosters.

“My girls know I love them and I’m very proud and happy to be their coach,” Hammon said.

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

