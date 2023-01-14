ajc logo
AP source: Hamlin visits teammates for 1st time since injury

By JOHN WAWROW, Associated Press
Updated 35 minutes ago
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin visited with teammates at the Bills facility on Saturday for the first time since being discharged from a Buffalo hospital, about two weeks after the Bills safety went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati.

Bills linebacker Matt Milano posted a photo on his Instagram account of a smiling Hamlin shaking hands with someone.

A person with direct knowledge of Hamlin’s schedule confirmed to The Associated Press the player’s visit. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because Hamlin has kept his schedule and recovery private.

Hamlin was cleared to go home Wednesday after undergoing final tests at Buffalo General Medical Center. His trip to meet with teammates comes a day before the Bills (13-3) host their division rival Miami Dolphins (9-8) in a wild-card playoff game, heightening the possibility he might be healthy enough to attend the game.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

