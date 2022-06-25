ajc logo
X

Hamlin to lead field to green at hot Nashville Superspeedway

National & World News
By JENNA FRYER, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Denny Hamlin was awarded the pole at Nashville Superspeedway when a surprise rain shower washed out the second round of qualifying

LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — Denny Hamlin was awarded the pole at Nashville Superspeedway when a surprise rain shower washed out the second round of Saturday qualifying.

The session was halted right before the fastest 10 drivers were set for the shootout to determine who will lead the field to green Sunday. It will be Hamlin in his No. 11 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing on the front row next to Joey Logano in the No. 22 Ford for Team Penske.

Gibbs and Penske are two of the elite Cup organizations who have struggled some this year with the introduction of the new Next Gen stock car. The car has been an equalizer that has allowed smaller teams to compete — for example, both Daniel Suarez and Ross Chastain of Trackhouse Racing advanced to the second round ahead of the rain.

The top 10 consisted of three Toyota drivers, three Ford drivers and four Chevrolet drivers. From the Chevy camp, Hendrick Motorsports teammates Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott locked up third and fourth. Larson is the defending race winner and reigning Cup champion.

Suárez, who earned the first Cup win of his career at Sonoma this month, will start fifth. Ryan Blaney of Penske is sixth, followed by Chastain.

Kevin Harvick had a surprisingly strong run in the No. 4 Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing to land eighth, followed by JGR teammates Christopher Bell and Martin Truex Jr., who announced he's returning to the team next year.

Bubba Wallace was fastest in Friday practice but briefly wiggled during his qualifying lap and will start 30th. Kyle Busch had the worst day of the four Gibbs drivers: Busch spun on his lap and hit the wall, and he'll start at the back of the field Sunday.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks
Why Braves closer Kenley Jansen’s 369th career save meant so much to him21h ago
Maya Caldwell makes most of hardship contract opportunity in return to Dream
2h ago
What’s the Hawks’ plan for first-round draft pick AJ Griffin?
The Hawks shouldn’t overreact to one lesser season
22h ago
The Hawks shouldn’t overreact to one lesser season
22h ago
Why Georgia should legalize sports gambling
The Latest
Palat is money for Lightning, could cash in as free agent
11m ago
Former Astros GM Luhnow buys Spanish soccer club Leganés
13m ago
Astros 3 outs away from combined no-hitter at Yankee Stadium
17m ago
Featured
Kwajelyn Jackson, third from left, the director of the Feminist Women’s Health Center, speaks during a 2019 press conference about the lawsuit challenging Georgia's restrictive anti-abortion law. (Alyssa Pointer/alyssa.pointer@ajc.com)

Court case over new Georgia abortion law: What is the status?
23h ago
GBI Director Vic Reynolds appointed to Cobb bench
Gov. Kemp to testify in Fulton County’s Trump probe
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top