ajc logo
X

Hamlin takes Pocono pole, Kyle Busch makes 1-2 start for JGR

National & World News
By AP Sports Writer
24 minutes ago
Denny Hamlin turned the fastest lap at Pocono Raceway and will lead the NASCAR Cup Series field to green Sunday at Pocono Raceway

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — Denny Hamlin turned the fastest lap at Pocono Raceway and will lead the field to green Sunday at Pocono Raceway. Hamlin is joined on the front row by Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch.

Hamlin went 169.991 mph on the 2½-mile tri-oval track Saturday to win his second pole in the last five races and second straight overall for JGR.

Hendrick Motorsports drivers Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson start third and fourth. Chris Buescher, whose only career Cup win was at Pocono, starts fifth.

The back end of the top 10 is as interesting as the start of the field. Ryan Blaney starts sixth, Bubba Wallace starts seventh and Martin Truex Jr. eighth in a pack of winless drivers on the bubble of the NASCAR playoff field.

There are 14 drivers already in the 16-driver field with six races left before the field is set. Blaney is 105 points above the cutline and Truex is 68 points above the line.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks
Commitments continue for Bulldogs with standout safety Joenel Aguero 1h ago
Sharife Cooper signs two-way qualifying offer with the Hawks
Aari McDonald reaping benefits of offseason with local trainer Robert Swain
4h ago
There’s no bright side for Falcons on eve of training camp
There’s no bright side for Falcons on eve of training camp
AJC Hawks Report podcast: Summer League analysis, and Kyle Korver returns
10h ago
The Latest
Investigators: Attacker 'did not know who' Zeldin was
4m ago
Russia hits Ukraine's Black Sea port despite grain deal
7m ago
Walker aims to pivot focus back to Dems in tight Ga. race
30m ago
Featured
A medical laboratory technician inactivates suspected monkeypox samples to be PCR tested at the microbiology laboratory of La Paz Hospital on June 6, 2022 ,in Madrid, Spain. (Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: Pablo Blazquez Dominguez

Monkeypox cases continue to rise in Georgia
1h ago
Former private school students seeking $345 million from insurers over alleged sexual...
AJC Podcast: What you need to know about Georgia’s abortion law
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top