Hamilton wins Spanish GP ahead of Verstappen

National & World News | 9 minutes ago
By JOSEPH WILSON, Associated Press
Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes has beaten Max Verstappen in a thrilling duel to win the Spanish Grand Prix and increase his lead in the Formula One standings over his top rival

MONTMELÓ, Spain (AP) — Lewis Hamilton beat Max Verstappen in a thrilling duel to win the Spanish Grand Prix and increase his championship lead over his top rival on Sunday.

Verstappen’s Red Bull edged the pole-sitting Hamilton to the first curve to snatch the early lead.

But Mercedes’ use of two pit stops to give Hamilton fresher tires down the final stretch paid off and allowed him to overtake the Dutchman with six laps remaining.

Hamilton followed his 100th career pole on Saturday by taking his 98th career win. He also tied Michael Schumacher’s mark of six victories at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Hamilton's teammate Valtteri Bottas steered his Mercedes to a third-place finish.

