Hamilton wins 3rd straight in chaotic Saudi Arabian F1 race

A dejected Verstappen, who has seen his hold on the title race evaporate over the last three races, was dejected.

“It is what it is," the Dutchman said. “I tried, at least.”

Verstappen was penalized for going off course on the second restart, was later told to yield position to Hamilton, but Hamilton ran into the back of his Red Bull to damage the front wing on his Mercedes. The two then went back and forth over the closing sequence.

But once the seven-time world champion passed Verstappen for good, Hamilton controlled the finish and won for the third consecutive race. The British driver has eight wins on the season and has now pulled into a tie with Verstappen in the standings.

The championship will be decided next Sunday in the finale in Abu Dhabi.

Hamilton is the four-time defending F1 champion and seeking an eighth title to break the all-time record he shares with Michael Schumacher. The 24-year-old Verstappen is seeking his first championship and had dominated the season for Red Bull until this late three-race charge by Mercedes and Hamilton.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands in action in front of Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain during the Formula One corniche circuit, in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil) Credit: Amr Nabil Caption Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands in action in front of Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain during the Formula One corniche circuit, in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil) Credit: Amr Nabil Credit: Amr Nabil

Caption Alpha Tauri Yuki Tsunoda of Japan crashes during the Formula One corniche circuit, in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil) Credit: Amr Nabil Caption Alpha Tauri Yuki Tsunoda of Japan crashes during the Formula One corniche circuit, in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil) Credit: Amr Nabil Credit: Amr Nabil

Caption Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain leads at the restart of the Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jiddah, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) Credit: Hassan Ammar Caption Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain leads at the restart of the Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jiddah, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) Credit: Hassan Ammar Credit: Hassan Ammar