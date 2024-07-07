Hamilton holds off Verstappen's late charge for thrilling Formula 1 win at British GP

SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Lewis Hamilton held off Max Verstappen's late charge to win a thrilling British Grand Prix on Sunday and secure his first victory since the penultimate race of the 2021 season.

Hamilton became the first F1 driver to win on any track nine times and also extended his F1 record to 104 wins. His last came at the Saudi Arabian GP in December 2021 — the year he lost the title to Red Bull driver Verstappen.

The seven-time F1 champion beat defending champion Verstappen by 1.5 seconds, with Lando Norris finishing third for McLaren.