Hamilton cleared to race in Bahrain after jewelry inspection

"The Stewards consulted the FIA Medical Delegate, who viewed the medical report, examined the driver and concurred with the opinion therein," the FIA statement said. "We have determined to take no further action as there are concerns about disfigurement with frequent attempts at removal of the device."

Last May, Hamilton protested an FIA crackdown on jewelry — such as body piercings — by showing up at the Miami GP wearing every piece of jewelry he could fit on his body and suggesting he was willing to sit out races over the issue.

He kept his nose stud in at the Monaco GP in late May after motorsport's governing body extended the exemption on drivers wearing jewelry, but expressed frustration at the issue.

“Honestly, I feel like there’s just way too much time and energy being given to this,” Hamilton said in Monaco. “We shouldn’t have to keep on revisiting this thing every weekend. We’ve definitely got bigger fish to fry.”

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP Credit: AP