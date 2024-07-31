Hamas' top political leader is killed in Iran in strike that risks triggering all-out regional war

Breaking: Georgia school superintendent says parts of AP course may violate law
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says that Israel "will exact a heavy price from any aggression against us on any front.”
By ABBY SEWELL – Associated Press
Updated 21 minutes ago

BEIRUT (AP) — Hamas' top political leader was killed Wednesday by a predawn airstrike in the Iranian capital, Iran and the militant group said, blaming Israel for a shock assassination that risked escalating into an all-out regional war. Iran's supreme leader vowed revenge against Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel “will exact a very heavy price from any aggression against us on any front" but did not mention the killing. “There are challenging days ahead,” he added.

Israel had pledged to kill Ismail Haniyeh and other Hamas leaders over the group's Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel that sparked the war in Gaza. The strike came just after Haniyeh had attended the inauguration of Iran's new president in Tehran — and hours after Israel targeted a top commander in Iran's ally Hezbollah in the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

The assassination was potentially explosive amid the region's volatile, intertwined conflicts because of its target, its timing and the decision to carry it out in Tehran. Most dangerous was the potential to push Iran and Israel into direct confrontation if Iran retaliates. The U.S. and other nations scrambled to prevent a wider, deadlier conflict.

In a statement on his official website, Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said revenge was “our duty” and that Israel had “prepared a harsh punishment for itself” by killing “a dear guest in our home.”

Bitter regional rivals, Israel and Iran risked plunging into war earlier this year when Israel hit Iran's embassy in Damascus in April. Iran retaliated, and Israel countered in an unprecedented exchange of strikes on each other's soil, but international efforts succeeded in containing that cycle before it spun out of control.

Haniyeh's killing also could prompt Hamas to pull out of negotiations for a cease-fire and hostage release deal in the 10-month-old war in Gaza, which U.S. mediators had said were making progress.

And it could inflame already rising tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, which international diplomats were trying to contain after a weekend rocket attack that killed 12 young people in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights.

Israel carried out a rare strike Tuesday evening in the Lebanese capital that it said killed a top Hezbollah commander allegedly behind the rocket strike. Hezbollah, which denied any role in the Golan strike, confirmed the death of Fouad Shukur on Wednesday, saying he was in the building that was hit. The strike also killed three women and two children, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

There was no immediate reaction from the White House to Haniyeh's death. A key question was whether Israel told the U.S., its top ally, ahead of time.

Asked about Haniyeh's killing, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, "This is something we were not aware of or involved in.” Speaking to Channel News Asia, Blinken said he would not speculate about the impact on cease-fire efforts. "But I can tell you that the imperative of getting a cease-fire, the importance that that has for everyone, remains.”

A top Hamas official, Khalil al-Hayya, told journalists in Iran that whoever replaces Haniyeh will “follow the same vision” regarding negotiations to end the war — and continue in the same policy of resistance against Israel.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said he still had hopes for a diplomatic solution on the Israeli-Lebanon border. “I don’t think that war is inevitable,” he said. “I think there’s always room and opportunity for diplomacy, and I’d like to see parties pursue those opportunities.”

But international diplomats trying to defuse tensions were alarmed. One Western diplomat, whose country has worked to prevent an Israeli-Hezbollah escalation, said the strikes in Beirut and Tehran have “almost killed” hopes for a Gaza cease-fire and could push the Middle East into a “devastating regional war.” The diplomat spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive situation.

Israel often refrains from commenting on assassinations carried out by its Mossad intelligence agency or strikes on other countries.

In a statement by his office, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Israel doesn't want war after its strike on the Hezbollah commander in Beirut, “but we are preparing for all possibilities.” He did not mention the Haniyeh killing, and a U.S.-provided summary of his call with Austin did not mention it.

The killing of Haniyeh abroad comes as Israel has not had a clear success in killing Hamas' top leadership in Gaza, who are believed to be primarily responsible for planning the Oct. 7 attack.

Haniyeh left the Gaza Strip in 2019 and had lived in exile in Qatar. Israel has targeted Hamas figures in Lebanon and Syria during the war, but going after Haniyeh in Iran was vastly more sensitive. Israel has operated there in the past: It is suspected of running a yearslong assassination campaign against Iranian nuclear scientists. In 2020, a top Iranian military nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, was killed by a remote-controlled machine gun while traveling in a car outside Tehran.

During Haniyeh's last hours in Iran, a close ally of Hamas, he was smiling and clapping at the inauguration ceremony of the new President Masoud Pezeshkian. Associated Press photos showed him seated alongside leaders from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group and Hezbollah, and Iranian media showed him and Pezeshkian hugging. Haniyeh had met earlier with Khamenei.

Hours later, the strike hit a residence Haniyeh uses in Tehran, killing him, Hamas said. One of his bodyguards was killed, Iranian officials said. Hamas official al-Hayya later said on Iranian state television that Haniyeh was killed by a missile.

Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guard warned Israel will face a “harsh and painful response” from Iran and its allies around the region. An influential Iranian parliamentary committee on national security and foreign policy was to hold an emergency meeting on the strike later Wednesday.

Hamas’ military wing said in a statement that Haniyeh’s assassination “takes the battle to new dimensions and will have major repercussions on the entire region.”

Netanyahu has said Israel will continue its devastating campaign in Gaza until Hamas is eliminated. On Wednesday, he asserted that “everything” Israel has achieved in recent months was because it resisted pressure at home and abroad to end the war.

Israel's bombardment and offensives in Gaza have killed more than 39,300 Palestinians and wounded more than 90,900, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, whose count does not differentiate between civilians and combatants.

After months of pounding, Hamas has shown its fighters can still operate in Gaza and fire volleys of rockets into Israel. But it is unclear if it has the capacity to step up attacks in retaliation over Haniyeh's killing.

Instead, the impact may be regional. Besides a direct retaliation on Israel, Iran could work to increase attacks through its allies, a coalition of Iranian-backed groups known as the “Axis of Resistance,” including Hezbollah, Hamas, mainly Shiite militias in Iraq and Syria and the Houthi rebels who control much of Yemen.

As a show of support for Hamas, Hezbollah has been exchanging fire almost daily with Israel across the Israeli-Lebanese border in a simmering but deadly conflict that has repeatedly threatened to escalate into all-out war. The Houthis and Iraqi and Syrian militias have also fired rockets and drones at Israel and at American bases in the region, though most have been intercepted.

A strike Tuesday night southwest of the Iraqi capital killed four members of an Iranian-backed militia, Kataib Hezbollah, which has targeted U.S. bases, according to Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces, a militia coalition. It blamed the U.S. A U.S. defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity in accordance with regulations, said U.S. forces carried out a “defensive airstrike" against combatants who, “based on recent attacks in Iraq and Syria ... posed a threat to U.S. and coalition forces.”

Associated Press writers Amir Vahdat in Tehran, Iran; Kareem Chehayeb in Beirut; David Rising in Bangkok; and Jon Gambrell in Ubud, Indonesia, contributed to this report.

Find more of AP's coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war

Palestinian Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh, center, flashes a victory sign as he is surrounded by a group of Iranian lawmakers after the conclusion of the swearing-in ceremony of newly-elected Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian at the parliament in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

Credit: AP

Masked boys hold machine gun toys during a protest to condemn the killing of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh, in the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari)

Credit: AP

Supporters of the Islamist Hamas movement hold posters of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh during a protest to condemn his killing, at the Palestinian refugee camp of Ein el-Hilweh near the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari)

Credit: AP

In this photo released by the Iranian Presidency Office, President Masoud Pezeshkian, right, shakes hands with Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh at the start of their meeting at the President's office in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, July 30, 2024. (Iranian Presidency Office via AP)

Credit: AP

A supporter of the Lebanese Islamic group and the Islamist Hamas movement holds a mock rocket as he attends with other supporters a protest to condemn the killing of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari)

Credit: AP

Hamas members hold a poster of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh during a protest to condemn his killing, at al-Bass Palestinian refugee camp, in the southern port city of Tyre, Lebanon, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari)

Credit: AP

Palestinians wear Hamas militant group scarves and headbands as they protest the assassination of Hamas top leader Ismail Haniyeh, in the West Bank city of Nablus, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)

Credit: AP

In this photo released by the Iranian Presidency Office, President Masoud Pezeshkian, right, meets Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh, at the President's office in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, July 30, 2024. (Iranian Presidency Office via AP)

Credit: AP

FILE - Ismail Haniyeh, leader of the Palestinian militant group Hamas, speaks to journalists after his meeting with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, in Beirut, Lebanon, June 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File)

Credit: AP

FILE - Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh speaks during a press briefing after his meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in Tehran, Iran, March 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi, File)

Credit: AP

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh, center, arrives at the Iranian parliament to attend the swearing-in ceremony of newly-elected President Masoud Pezeshkian, in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, July 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

Credit: AP

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh, center, sits prior to the start of the swearing-in ceremony of newly-elected Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian at the Iranian parliament, in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, July 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

Credit: AP

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh arrives at the Iranian parliament to attend the swearing-in ceremony of newly-elected President Masoud Pezeshkian, in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, July 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

Credit: AP

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh, center, sits next to the deputy leader of the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, Sheikh Naim Kassem, second left, and the leader of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group Ziad Nakhaleh, left, during the swearing-in ceremony of newly-elected Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian at the Iranian parliament, in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, July 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

Credit: AP

In this photo released by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, right, speaks with Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh, center, and the leader of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group Ziad Nakhaleh in a meeting in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, July 30, 2024. A portrait of the late Iranian revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini hangs on the wall. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)

Credit: AP

A young woman reacts during a protest to condemn the killing of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh, at al-Bass Palestinian refugee camp, in the southern port city of Tyre, Lebanon, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari)

Credit: AP

In this photo released by the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, right, speaks with Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh, center, and the leader of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group Ziad Nakhaleh in their meeting in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, July 30, 2024. A portrait of the late Iranian revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini hangs on the wall. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)

Credit: AP

In this photo released by the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh, right, and the leader of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group Ziad Nakhaleh sit in a meeting with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, July 30, 2024. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)

Credit: AP

In this photo released by the Iranian Presidency Office, Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh sits in a meeting with President Masoud Pezeshkian at the presidency office in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, July 30, 2024. (Iranian Presidency Office via AP)

Credit: AP

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh claps as newly-elected Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian speaks while deputy leader of the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, Sheikh Naim Kassem, left, sits during the swearing-in ceremony of Pezeshkian at the Iranian parliament, in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, July 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

Credit: AP

Members of Tehran University Council attend a protest to condemn the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, shown in the picture at left, at the University in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

Credit: AP

Members of Tehran University Council attend a protest to condemn the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, shown in the picture at center, as they carry Iranian and Palestinian flags at the University in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

Credit: AP

Members of Tehran University Council attend a protest to condemn the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh as they carry Iranian and Palestinian flags, while an image of the Israeli flag is painted on the ground at the University, in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

Credit: AP

A backhoe removes rubbles from a building that was destroyed by an Israeli airstrike on Tuesday evening in a southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

Credit: AP

Hezbollah civil defense workers stand in front a building that was destroyed by an Israeli airstrike on Tuesday evening in a southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

Credit: AP

Palestinians walk in the Old City of Jerusalem, where shops are closed, following the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)

Credit: AP

A Palestinian man walks through the West Bank city of Nablus, where shops are closed as part of a general strike following the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)

Credit: AP

The site of the Palestinian village of Al-Jura, right, where the parents of Hamas top leader Ismail Haniyeh lived before they fled to the Gaza Strip during the 1948 Arab-Israeli war, seen on the outskirts of Ashkelon, southern Israel, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

Credit: AP

Members of Hezbollah's al-Mahdi scouts, carry the coffins of Amira and Hassan Fadlallah, the two children who were killed inside a building that was hit by an Israeli airstrike on Tuesday evening in a southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

Credit: AP

A supporter of the Islamist Hamas movement reacts as she holds a poster of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh during a protest to condemn his killing, at the Palestinian refugee camp of Ein el-Hilweh near the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari)

Credit: AP

This picture released on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, by Hezbollah media relations office, shows Fouad Shukur, a Hezbollah top commander who was killed by an Israeli airstrike that hit a building on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in a southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon. (Hezbollah Media Relations Office via AP)

Credit: AP

