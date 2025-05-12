Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Hamas says it will release American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander on Monday

The Hamas militant group says it will release an American-Israeli hostage held in Gaza on Monday
FILE - Varda Ben Baruch holds a picture of her grandson Edan Alexander, who is held hostage in Gaza, gathers with other families to call out on loudspeakers in hopes that their loved ones will hear them, near the Gaza border in Kibbutz Nir Oz, southern Israel, April 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Varda Ben Baruch holds a picture of her grandson Edan Alexander, who is held hostage in Gaza, gathers with other families to call out on loudspeakers in hopes that their loved ones will hear them, near the Gaza border in Kibbutz Nir Oz, southern Israel, April 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg, File)
Updated 37 minutes ago

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Hamas militant group says it will release the last living American-Israeli hostage held in Gaza on Monday.

In a statement, Hamas did not immediately disclose further details about the release.

Hamas had announced on Sunday that it would free Edan Alexander as a good will gesture for the Trump administration.

There was no immediate comment from Israeli authorities on the timing of the release. The Israeli prime minister’s office said earlier Monday that the release was expected, without mentioning when. It said it hadn’t committed to a ceasefire as part of the release, but would create a “safe corridor” to allow Alexander's release.

Alexander, an Israeli soldier, was taken captive on Oct. 7, 2023.

Alexander’s family, which is based in the U.S., was on route to Israel, according to the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, a group representing the captives' families.

Mohannad Al-Agha, holds body of his niece Zeina Al- Agha, 2, killed in an overnight Israeli airstrike, during her funeral at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Sunday, May 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

The Latest

US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, left, and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer meet the media on the second day of a bilateral meeting between the United States and China, in Geneva, Switzerland, Sunday, May 11, 2025. (Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP)

Credit: AP

US Trade Representative Greer says US and China to roll back most tariffs

16m ago

The PKK Kurdish militant group will disband and disarm as part of a peace initiative with Turkey

23m ago

A Buddhist statue stolen from a Japanese temple nearly 13 years ago is returned from South Korea

39m ago

Featured

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., and Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. (AJC file photos)

Credit: AJC

Kemp’s Senate snub shakes up Georgia politics

Democrat Jon Ossoff readies for a fight as Republicans confront a Senate race without Brian Kemp.

Families scramble to vacate hotel abruptly shut down by city of Roswell

The city of Roswell shut down the Economy Hotel due to unsafe living conditions discovered after police arrested six men accused of sex trafficking at the hotel.

From Chicago to the Vatican: Cobb man says classmate turned pope had ‘aura’

Cobb man texted congratulations to his grade school friend for his exciting promotion. The thank you message was signed by name and by new job title: Pope Leo XIV