Hamas says it will release American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander on Monday

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Hamas militant group says it will release the last living American-Israeli hostage held in Gaza on Monday.
In a statement, Hamas did not immediately disclose further details about the release.
Hamas had announced on Sunday that it would free Edan Alexander as a good will gesture for the Trump administration.
There was no immediate comment from Israeli authorities on the timing of the release. The Israeli prime minister’s office said earlier Monday that the release was expected, without mentioning when. It said it hadn’t committed to a ceasefire as part of the release, but would create a “safe corridor” to allow Alexander's release.
Alexander, an Israeli soldier, was taken captive on Oct. 7, 2023.
Alexander’s family, which is based in the U.S., was on route to Israel, according to the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, a group representing the captives' families.
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Featured
Credit: AJC
Kemp’s Senate snub shakes up Georgia politics
Democrat Jon Ossoff readies for a fight as Republicans confront a Senate race without Brian Kemp.
Families scramble to vacate hotel abruptly shut down by city of Roswell
The city of Roswell shut down the Economy Hotel due to unsafe living conditions discovered after police arrested six men accused of sex trafficking at the hotel.
From Chicago to the Vatican: Cobb man says classmate turned pope had ‘aura’
Cobb man texted congratulations to his grade school friend for his exciting promotion. The thank you message was signed by name and by new job title: Pope Leo XIV