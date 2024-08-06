Nation & World News

Hamas says it has chosen Yahya Sinwar, mastermind of the Oct. 7 attacks, as its new leader

The Palestinian militant group Hamas says it has chosen Yahya Sinwar, its top official in Gaza who masterminded the Oct. 7 attacks in Israel, as its new leader
FILE - Yahya Sinwar chairs a meeting with leaders of Palestinian factions at his office in Gaza City, April 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Adel Hana, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Yahya Sinwar chairs a meeting with leaders of Palestinian factions at his office in Gaza City, April 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Adel Hana, File)
By BASSEM MROUE – Associated Press
Updated 18 minutes ago

BEIRUT (AP) — The Palestinian militant group Hamas said Tuesday it has chosen Yahya Sinwar, its top official in Gaza who masterminded the Oct. 7 attacks in Israel, as its new leader.

The choice of Sinwar, a secretive figure who leads Hamas' hardliners and is close to Iran, was a defiant step. Sinwar is at the top of Israel's kill list as it seeks to destroy Hamas and its leadership after the Oct. 7 attack in which militants killed 1,200 people in southern Israel and took about 250 as hostages.

Hamas said in a statement it named Sinwar as the new head of its political bureau to replace Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed in Iran last week in a presumed Israeli strike. Also last week, Israel said it had confirmed the death of the head of Hamas' military wing, Mohammed Deif, in a July airstrike in Gaza. Hamas has not confirmed his death.

Unlike Haniyeh, who had lived in exile in Qatar for years, Sinwar has remained in Gaza. As Hamas' leader in the territory since 2017, he rarely appeared in public but kept an iron grip on Hamas' rule. Close to Deif and the armed wing, known as the Qassam Brigades, he worked to build up the group's military capabilities.

Sinwar has been in deep hiding since the Oct. 7 attacks, while Israel unleashed its campaign in Gaza and the death toll among Palestinians, now near 40,000, rose.

___

Follow AP's war coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Ismail Haniyeh, Hamas' international face, was marked for death by Israel over the Oct. 7...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Mohammed Deif, Hamas military leader who eluded Israel for decades, is claimed to be dead
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

The war in Gaza might complicate Haniyeh's replacement. Here are the possible contenders
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Israel says it has confirmed that chief of Hamas' military wing was killed in a July...
The Latest
Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will debut as the 2024 Democratic ticket at a...2m ago
Slow-moving Tropical Storm Debby bringing torrential rains and flooding to southeastern...5m ago
What investors should do when there is more volatility in the market8m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Morehouse School of Medicine receives $175M donation in largest gift to HBCUs
Debby: Reporters’ dispatches from South Georgia and coastal Georgia21m ago
Georgia Democrats rally around Kamala Harris and running mate Tim Walz