Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Hamas agrees to release a US-Israeli hostage and the bodies of 4 other dual nationals

Hamas said Friday it has accepted a proposal from mediators to release one living American-Israeli hostage and the bodies of four dual-national hostages who died in captivity
7 minutes ago

JERUSALEM (AP) — Hamas said Friday it has accepted a proposal from mediators to release one living American-Israeli hostage and the bodies of four dual-national hostages who died in captivity.

Hamas did not immediately specify when the release of soldier Edan Alexander and the four bodies would occur, and other countries party to the agreement did not immediately confirm the Hamas statement.

The statement comes as talks continue in Doha to try to broker the next stage of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire, the first phase of which ended two weeks ago.

More Stories

Keep Reading

A sprawling tent camp for displaced Palestinians sits adjacent to destroyed homes and buildings in Gaza City, Gaza Strip, Saturday, March 1, 2025 during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

Credit: AP

Aid efforts in Gaza slow as millions of promised USAID dollars do not arrive, agency officials say

Yemen's Houthi rebels say 'any Israeli vessel' in nearby Mideast waterways again a target

Kuwait frees 10 jailed Americans, including contractors held on drug charges

The Latest

FILE - Jessie Holmes (15), of Alabama, mushes down Fourth Street during the Ceremonial Start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Anchorage, Alaska., Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman, File)

Credit: AP

Former reality TV star Jessie Holmes wins longest-ever Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Alaska

10m ago

Trump will visit the Justice Department, months after his criminal prosecutions were dismissed

15m ago

US envoy is taking Putin's comments on Ukraine ceasefire proposal to Trump, Kremlin official says

22m ago

Featured

State Rep. Kimberly New, R-Villa Rica, stands in the House of Representatives during Crossover Day at the Capitol in Atlanta on Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Georgia election bill replaced in late-night maneuver, an attempt to change voting laws

A short elections bill advancing through the Georgia General Assembly is a "vehicle" for bigger potential changes to voting laws.

10K-square-foot mystery restaurant planned for CNN Center reboot

The owners of the Center, formerly known as CNN Center, announced that a high-end restaurant tenant had been secured as the downtown Atlanta building is redeveloped.

Tent-slashing raises questions about Old Wheat Street encampment sweep

Caseworkers faced threats from suspect Daniel Barnett before a January sweep ended in Taylor’s death. Could officials have acted sooner?