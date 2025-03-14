Hamas agrees to release a US-Israeli hostage and the bodies of 4 other dual nationals

JERUSALEM (AP) — Hamas said Friday it has accepted a proposal from mediators to release one living American-Israeli hostage and the bodies of four dual-national hostages who died in captivity.
Hamas did not immediately specify when the release of soldier Edan Alexander and the four bodies would occur, and other countries party to the agreement did not immediately confirm the Hamas statement.
The statement comes as talks continue in Doha to try to broker the next stage of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire, the first phase of which ended two weeks ago.
The Latest
Featured
Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC
Georgia election bill replaced in late-night maneuver, an attempt to change voting laws
A short elections bill advancing through the Georgia General Assembly is a "vehicle" for bigger potential changes to voting laws.
10K-square-foot mystery restaurant planned for CNN Center reboot
The owners of the Center, formerly known as CNN Center, announced that a high-end restaurant tenant had been secured as the downtown Atlanta building is redeveloped.
Tent-slashing raises questions about Old Wheat Street encampment sweep
Caseworkers faced threats from suspect Daniel Barnett before a January sweep ended in Taylor’s death. Could officials have acted sooner?