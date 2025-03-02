Nation & World News
Israel says it is stopping the entry of all aid and supplies into the Gaza Strip

Israel said Sunday it is stopping the entry of all goods and supplies into the Gaza Strip
Credit: AP

This is a locator map of Israel and the Palestinian Territories. (AP Photo)
By TIA GOLDENBERG and SAMY MAGDY – Associated Press
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel said Sunday it is stopping the entry of all goods and supplies into the Gaza Strip and warned of “additional consequences” if Hamas does not accept a new proposal for an extension of the ceasefire.

Hamas accused Israel of trying to derail the fragile truce and said its decision to cut off aid was “cheap extortion, a war crime and a blatant attack on the (ceasefire) agreement.”

The first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire, which included a surge in humanitarian assistance, expired on Saturday. The two sides have yet to negotiate the second phase, in which Hamas was to release dozens of remaining hostages in return for an Israeli pullout and a lasting ceasefire.

Israel said earlier on Sunday that it supports a proposal to extend the first phase of the ceasefire through Ramadan and Passover, or April 20. It said the proposal came from the Trump administration's Mideast envoy, Steve Witkoff.

Under that proposal, Hamas would release half the hostages on the first day and the rest when an agreement is reached on a permanent ceasefire, according to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office.

There was no immediate comment from the United States, Egypt or Qatar, who have been mediating between Israel and Hamas for over a year.

Magdy reported from Cairo.

Follow AP's war coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war

