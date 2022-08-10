ajc logo
X

Halted shipments of Russian oil resume to Slovakia

A Hungarian motorist fills up his car in fear of running out of petrol in Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Oil shipments from Russia through a critical pipeline to several European countries stopped a few days ago, but MOL, the Hungarian petrol company, has paid the transit fee to the Ukrainians instead of the Russians, so the delivery of oil to Hungary via the southern branch of the Friendship pipeline could resume within days according to MOL. (AP Photo/Anna Szilagyi)

Combined ShapeCaption
A Hungarian motorist fills up his car in fear of running out of petrol in Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Oil shipments from Russia through a critical pipeline to several European countries stopped a few days ago, but MOL, the Hungarian petrol company, has paid the transit fee to the Ukrainians instead of the Russians, so the delivery of oil to Hungary via the southern branch of the Friendship pipeline could resume within days according to MOL. (AP Photo/Anna Szilagyi)

National & World News
By KAREL JANICEK, Associated Press
Updated 58 minutes ago
Slovakia's economy minister says oil shipments from Russia through a critical pipeline to several European countries have resumed after a problem over transit payments was resolved

PRAGUE (AP) — Oil shipments from Russia through a critical pipeline to several European countries resumed after a problem over payments for transit was resolved, Slovakia’s Economy Minister Richard Sulik said on Wednesday.

“Oil is already on Slovakia territory,” Sulik said on Facebook. He gave no further details.

But no oil has reached the neighboring Czech Republic yet, the country’s Mero pipeline operator said, and Hungary also was still to receive deliveries by Wednesday evening.

Russian state pipeline operator Transneft said Tuesday it halted shipments through the southern branch of the Druzhba, or Friendship, pipeline, which runs through Ukraine to the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary. The northern leg of the Druzhba pipeline, which runs through Belarus to Poland and Germany, was unaffected, Transneft said.

Transneft cited complications due to European Union sanctions for its action on Aug. 4, saying its payment to the company’s Ukrainian counterpart was refused.

Earlier Wednesday, Sulik said the payments would be made by Slovak refiner Slovnaft after both the Russian and Ukrainian sides agreed to the solution. Slovnaft is owned by Hungary’s MOL energy group.

MOL confirmed the money has been transferred. But Slovnaft spokesman Anton Molnar said the deal covered only shipments to Slovakia and Hungary and not to the Czech Republic.

Czech Industry and Trade Minister Jozef Sikela said his country has joined forces with Polish authorities to look for options to resume oil shipments to the Czech Republic. Two Czech oil refiners, including the one in Litvinov that processes Russian oil, are owned by Poland’s oil and energy giant PKN Orlen.

Sikela didn’t provide more details.

Slovakia receives practically all its oil through the Druzhba pipeline. Sulik said the payment is worth some 9–10 million euros (up to $10.2 million).

He said his country would work on a long-term solution to the problem which he said was caused by the refusal of an unnamed bank in Western Europe to transfer the money due to the sanctions imposed by the EU on Russia for its war against Ukraine.

“I wouldn’t look for a political context behind it, there’s none,” Sulik said.

However, Simone Tagliapietra, an energy expert at the Bruegel think tank in Brussels, said Russia has weaponized natural gas heading to Europe by claiming technical issues, and "this opens questions on whether it might now do the same with oil."

Russia has blamed equipment repairs for its decision to slash flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany, whose government has called it a political move to sow uncertainty and push up prices amid the war in Ukraine.

EU leaders agreed in May to embargo most Russian oil imports by the end of the year as part of the bloc's sanctions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The embargo covers Russian oil brought in by sea, but allowed temporary Druzhba pipeline shipments to Hungary and certain other landlocked countries in central Europe, such as Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

“These countries are very dependent on Russian oil and as such they might face shortages in the short term should the interruption be lasting,” Tagliapietra said.

Some drivers in Hungary were anticipating that on Wednesday, prompting MOL to appeal to the public asking customers to reduce their petrol purchases.

“For now, I keep trying to keep my car’s tank topped up, so I don’t run out of fuel. And then we’ll see,” said Erzsebet Kovacs.

___

Courtney Bonnell in London and video journalist Bela Szandelszky in Budapest, Hungary, contributed.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Combined ShapeCaption
Hungarian motorist fills up her car while reading the banner which says "we ask you to fill up to maximum 20 litres of 95 petrol at a time" in Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Oil shipments from Russia through a critical pipeline to several European countries stopped a few days ago, but MOL, the Hungarian petrol company has paid the transit fee to the Ukrainians instead of the Russians, so the delivery of oil to Hungary via the southern branch of the Friendship pipeline could resume within days according to MOL. (AP Photo/Anna Szilagyi)

Credit: Uncredited

Hungarian motorist fills up her car while reading the banner which says "we ask you to fill up to maximum 20 litres of 95 petrol at a time" in Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Oil shipments from Russia through a critical pipeline to several European countries stopped a few days ago, but MOL, the Hungarian petrol company has paid the transit fee to the Ukrainians instead of the Russians, so the delivery of oil to Hungary via the southern branch of the Friendship pipeline could resume within days according to MOL. (AP Photo/Anna Szilagyi)

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
Hungarian motorist fills up her car while reading the banner which says "we ask you to fill up to maximum 20 litres of 95 petrol at a time" in Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Oil shipments from Russia through a critical pipeline to several European countries stopped a few days ago, but MOL, the Hungarian petrol company has paid the transit fee to the Ukrainians instead of the Russians, so the delivery of oil to Hungary via the southern branch of the Friendship pipeline could resume within days according to MOL. (AP Photo/Anna Szilagyi)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
Hungarian motorist stay in line to fill up their cars in fear of running out of petrol in Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Oil shipments from Russia through a critical pipeline to several European countries stopped a few days ago, but MOL, the Hungarian petrol company, has paid the transit fee to the Ukrainians instead of the Russians, so the delivery of oil to Hungary via the southern branch of the Friendship pipeline could resume within days according to MOL. (AP Photo/Anna Szilagyi)

Credit: Uncredited

Hungarian motorist stay in line to fill up their cars in fear of running out of petrol in Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Oil shipments from Russia through a critical pipeline to several European countries stopped a few days ago, but MOL, the Hungarian petrol company, has paid the transit fee to the Ukrainians instead of the Russians, so the delivery of oil to Hungary via the southern branch of the Friendship pipeline could resume within days according to MOL. (AP Photo/Anna Szilagyi)

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
Hungarian motorist stay in line to fill up their cars in fear of running out of petrol in Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Oil shipments from Russia through a critical pipeline to several European countries stopped a few days ago, but MOL, the Hungarian petrol company, has paid the transit fee to the Ukrainians instead of the Russians, so the delivery of oil to Hungary via the southern branch of the Friendship pipeline could resume within days according to MOL. (AP Photo/Anna Szilagyi)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
Hungarian motorist stay in line to fill up their cars in fear of running out of petrol in Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Oil shipments from Russia through a critical pipeline to several European countries stopped a few days ago, but MOL, the Hungarian petrol company, has paid the transit fee to the Ukrainians instead of the Russians, so the delivery of oil to Hungary via the southern branch of the Friendship pipeline could resume within days according to MOL. (AP Photo/Anna Szilagyi)

Credit: Anna Szilagyi

Hungarian motorist stay in line to fill up their cars in fear of running out of petrol in Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Oil shipments from Russia through a critical pipeline to several European countries stopped a few days ago, but MOL, the Hungarian petrol company, has paid the transit fee to the Ukrainians instead of the Russians, so the delivery of oil to Hungary via the southern branch of the Friendship pipeline could resume within days according to MOL. (AP Photo/Anna Szilagyi)

Credit: Anna Szilagyi

Combined ShapeCaption
Hungarian motorist stay in line to fill up their cars in fear of running out of petrol in Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Oil shipments from Russia through a critical pipeline to several European countries stopped a few days ago, but MOL, the Hungarian petrol company, has paid the transit fee to the Ukrainians instead of the Russians, so the delivery of oil to Hungary via the southern branch of the Friendship pipeline could resume within days according to MOL. (AP Photo/Anna Szilagyi)

Credit: Anna Szilagyi

Credit: Anna Szilagyi

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Istvan Szekeres, engineer of the Hungarian Oil and Gas Company (MOL) checks the receiving area of the Druzhba oil pipeline in the country's largest oil refinery in Szazhalombata, south of Budapest, Hungary, Jan. 9, 2007. Several countries in Europe dependent on Russian energy suffered another blow with confirmation Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 that oil shipments have stopped through a critical pipeline. Russian state pipeline operator Transneft said it halted shipments through the southern branch of the Druzhba oil pipeline, which flows through Ukraine to the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary. (AP Photo/Bela Szandelszky, File)

Credit: Bela Szandelszky

FILE - Istvan Szekeres, engineer of the Hungarian Oil and Gas Company (MOL) checks the receiving area of the Druzhba oil pipeline in the country's largest oil refinery in Szazhalombata, south of Budapest, Hungary, Jan. 9, 2007. Several countries in Europe dependent on Russian energy suffered another blow with confirmation Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 that oil shipments have stopped through a critical pipeline. Russian state pipeline operator Transneft said it halted shipments through the southern branch of the Druzhba oil pipeline, which flows through Ukraine to the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary. (AP Photo/Bela Szandelszky, File)

Credit: Bela Szandelszky

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Istvan Szekeres, engineer of the Hungarian Oil and Gas Company (MOL) checks the receiving area of the Druzhba oil pipeline in the country's largest oil refinery in Szazhalombata, south of Budapest, Hungary, Jan. 9, 2007. Several countries in Europe dependent on Russian energy suffered another blow with confirmation Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 that oil shipments have stopped through a critical pipeline. Russian state pipeline operator Transneft said it halted shipments through the southern branch of the Druzhba oil pipeline, which flows through Ukraine to the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary. (AP Photo/Bela Szandelszky, File)

Credit: Bela Szandelszky

Credit: Bela Szandelszky

Editors' Picks
After long road back from Tommy John surgery, Kirby Yates is with the Braves2h ago
No vote on DeKalb official’s push for more testing at Atlanta police site
8h ago
Braves’ minor-league teams, including Gwinnett, are being sold – again
6h ago
Braves call up top prospect Vaughn Grissom
2h ago
Braves call up top prospect Vaughn Grissom
2h ago
Young Thug, other defendants facing new charges in gang indictment
3h ago
The Latest
Brazil police recover art masterpieces stolen in elderly con
10m ago
Reviving Mexico's groundbreaking muralism a century later
13m ago
Biden begins summer vacation with family in South Carolina
14m ago
Featured
A new website will help Georgia's college-bound students compare the cost of attendance at different in-state public schools. (Julian Alexander for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Julian Alexander

5 things to know about a new website that compares Georgia colleges
8h ago
Scalini’s customers share memories of the longtime Smyrna restaurant
Georgia Milestones tests 2022: Results for each metro Atlanta school
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top