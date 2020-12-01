Hall wins runoff to briefly fill seat of late Rep John Lewis

Also Tuesday, Sonya Halpern beat Linda Pritchett to replace Williams in the state Senate in District 39, covering parts of Fulton County. Voters in Clarke and Oconee counties chose Democrat Deborah Gonzalez as district attorney over nonpartisan candidate James Chafin.

Lewis died at age 80 from pancreatic cancer. He was the youngest and last surviving speaker from the 1963 March on Washington, when Lewis led the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee. He was best known for leading protesters in the 1965 “Bloody Sunday” march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, where he was beaten by state troopers.

Hall and Franklin both contended that they could get something accomplished during a short stay in Congress. Voting on a temporary federal budget could be the most significant act that the winner takes, although there are still fading hopes of additional COVID-19 relief legislation.

The 49-year-old Hall touted his experience on the Atlanta City Council and the Atlanta school board, saying he would make the most of his limited time to try to focus on directing money to the district’s top concerns.

“People know me as someone who has gotten something done,” Hall said of his previous offices. He didn't respond to requests for comment early Wednesday.

Franklin and Hall shared similar positions on issues, but Franklin, formerly president of Morehouse College and now a theology professor at Emory University, also touted his moral leadership. The 66-year-old said he pledged to support Hall in a concession call.

“Although not the outcome we had wanted, I am pleaded that our district will have voice and vote in the critical days ahead,” Franklin said in a statement texted to The Associated Press.

Franklin raised $282,000, including $65,000 he loaned his campaign, while Hall raised $194,000.