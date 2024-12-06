Breaking: Man who says he had 3 beers before hitting Cobb teen guilty of lesser charges
Hall of Famer Randy Moss is stepping away from ESPN for an extended time to deal with health issue

Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss is stepping away from his ESPN analyst role for an extended time to focus on a personal health challenge, the network said in a statement
Credit: AP

By ROB MAADDI – Associated Press
1 hour ago

Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss is stepping away from his ESPN analyst role for an extended time to focus on a personal health challenge, the network said in a statement.

The 47-year-old Moss revealed last week that he’s dealing with a health issue and asked fans to pray for him and his family.

Moss made his announcement on Instagram from the set of the network’s “Sunday NFL Countdown” show. He directed his message to men and urged them to get checkups and bloodwork done, without specifying any particular illness.

“I just ask for all the prayer warriors to put their blessing hands on me and my family through these hard times. People were talking about my eyes last week,” Moss said before putting on a pair of sunglasses. “I’m battling something, man, and it’s something internal, your boy is going to get through it. I got a great team of doctors and got a great family around me.”

Moss played 14 seasons for the Minnesota Vikings, Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers. He ranks second to Jerry Rice with 156 touchdown catches and had 982 catches for 15,292 yards.

Moss was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

“Randy has been an invaluable member of the team, consistently elevating Countdown with his insight and passion," ESPN said in its statement. "He has ESPN's full support, and we look forward to welcoming him back when he is ready.”

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

