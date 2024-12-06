Hall of Famer Randy Moss is stepping away from ESPN for an extended time to deal with health issue

Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss is stepping away from his ESPN analyst role for an extended time to focus on a personal health challenge, the network said in a statement.

The 47-year-old Moss revealed last week that he’s dealing with a health issue and asked fans to pray for him and his family.

Moss made his announcement on Instagram from the set of the network’s “Sunday NFL Countdown” show. He directed his message to men and urged them to get checkups and bloodwork done, without specifying any particular illness.