Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams retiring after 33-year run

FILE - North Carolina head coach Roy Williams celebrates after his team's 89-72 victory over Michigan State in the championship game at the men's NCAA Final Four college basketball tournament in Detroit, in this Tuesday, April 7, 2009, file photo. North Carolina announced Thursday, April 1, 2021, that Hall of Fame basketball coach Roy Williams is retiring after a 33-year career that includes three national championships. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Credit: Paul Sancya

National & World News | Updated 43 minutes ago
By AARON BEARD, Associated Press
North Carolina announced Thursday that Hall of Fame basketball coach Roy Williams is retiring after a 33-year career that includes three national championships.

The decision comes two weeks after the 70-year-old Williams closed his 18th season with the Tar Heels after a highly successful run at Kansas. In all, Williams won 903 games in a career that included those three titles, all with the Tar Heels, in 2005, 2009 and 2017.

North Carolina scheduled a campus news conference for Thursday afternoon on the Smith Center court bearing his name.

The Tar Heels lost to Wisconsin in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in his final game, which was Williams' only first-round loss in 30 tournaments.

“It's been a difficult year, but everybody's had the problems with COVID that we've had," an emotional Williams said after the game. "It's been a hard year to push and pull, push and pull every other day to try to get something done. But how can you be any luckier than Roy Williams is coaching basketball?”

Williams spent 10 seasons at his alma mater as an assistant coach to late mentor Dean Smith before leaving to take over the Jayhawks program in 1988. He spent 15 seasons there, taking Kansas to four Final Fours and two national title games.

Williams time as an assistant included the Tar Heels' run to the 1982 NCAA championship for Smith's first title, a game that memorably featured a freshman named Michael Jordan making the go-ahead jumper late to beat Georgetown.

“Roy Williams is and always will be a Carolina basketball legend," Jordan said in a statement through his business manager. "His great success on the court is truly matched by the impact he had on the lives of the players he coached – including me. I’m proud of the way he carried on the tradition of Coach Smith’s program, always putting his players first.”

Williams passed on taking over at UNC in 2000 after the retirement of Bill Guthridge, but ultimately couldn't say no a second time and returned as coach in 2003 after the tumultuous Matt Doherty era that included an 8-20 season.

Williams immediately stabilized the program and broke through for his first national championship in his second season with a win against Illinois, marking the first of five Final Four trips with the Tar Heels. His second title came in 2009 with a team that rolled through the NCAA Tournament, winning every game by at least a dozen points, including the final game against Michigan State played in the Spartans' home state.

The third title was delivered by a team that included players who had lost the 2016 championship game to Villanova on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. This time, the Tar Heels beat a one-loss Gonzaga team for the championship.

Williams won three Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament titles with the Tar Heels after winning seven league tournament titles with the Jayhawks.

Williams had just one losing season — an injury-plagued 14-19 year in 2019-20 — and otherwise missed the NCAA Tournament only in his first season at Kansas when he inherited a program on probation and in 2010 with a UNC team that reached the NIT final.

Along the way, Williams spoke with a folksy style from his time growing up in the North Carolina mountains — which became a bit of a trademark in his home state.

“Dadgummit! Roy Williams, legendary coach and wonderful person is hanging it up!” North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper posted on Twitter. “We hate to see you go but Godspeed Coach."

AP Sports Writer Steve Reed contributed to this report.

More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap

FILE - North Carolina head coach Roy Williams talks to the media in the post-game press conference after an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia at the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C., in this Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, file photo. North Carolina announced Thursday, April 1, 2021, that Hall of Fame basketball coach Roy Williams is retiring after a 33-year career that includes three national championships. (AP Photo/Chris Seward, File)
Credit: Chris Seward

FILE - North Carolina head coach Roy Williams reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia Tech at the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., in this Tuesday, March 10, 2020, file photo. North Carolina announced Thursday, April 1, 2021, that Hall of Fame basketball coach Roy Williams is retiring after a 33-year career that includes three national championships. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown, File)
Credit: Ben McKeown

FILE - In this March 7, 2020, file photo, North Carolina coach Roy Williams applauds during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Duke in Durham, N.C. North Carolina announced Thursday, April 1, 2021, that Hall of Fame basketball coach Roy Williams is retiring after a 33-year career that includes three national championships. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)
Credit: Gerry Broome

FILE - North Carolina head coach Roy Williams holds part of the net after an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament against Virginia in Washington, in this Saturday, March 12, 2016, file photo. North Carolina announced Thursday, April 1, 2021, that Hall of Fame basketball coach Roy Williams is retiring after a 33-year career that includes three national championships. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Credit: Alex Brandon

FILE - North Carolina head coach Roy Williams, center, celebrates with his team after their 89-72 victory over Michigan State in the championship game at the men's NCAA Final Four college basketball tournament in Detroit, in this Tuesday, April 7, 2009, file phto. North Carolina announced Thursday, April 1, 2021, that Hall of Fame basketball coach Roy Williams is retiring after a 33-year career that includes three national championships. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Credit: Paul Sancya

FILE - In this March 27, 1993, file photo, then-Kansas coach Roy Williams raises his arms in victory after cutting a piece of the net after the NCAA Midwest Regional final in St. Louis. Williams' Jayhawks defeated Indiana 83-77 to advance to the Final Four in New Orleans. North Carolina announced Thursday, April 1, 2021, that Hall of Fame basketball coach Roy Williams is retiring after a 33-year career that includes three national championships. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)
Credit: SETH PERLMAN

FILE - In this March 30, 1991, file photo, then-Kansas coach Roy Williams, left, and North Carolina coach Dean Smith talk before the start of the first NCAA national semifinal game in Indianapolis. North Carolina announced Thursday, April 1, 2021, that Hall of Fame basketball coach Roy Williams is retiring after a 33-year career that includes three national championships. (AP Photo/Bob Jordan, File)
Credit: BOB JORDAN

FILE - North Carolina basketball coach Roy Williams wipes away tears after giving a speech about his seniors during UNC's annual basketball awards ceremony at the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C., in this Tuesday, April 12, 2005, file photo. North Carolina announced Thursday, April 1, 2021, that Hall of Fame basketball coach Roy Williams is retiring after a 33-year career that includes three national championships. (AP Photo/Sara D. Davis, File)
Credit: SARA D. DAVIS

FILE - North Carolina coach Roy Williams looks on during a news conference at the NCAA Syracuse Regional tournament at the Charlotte Coliseum in Charlotte, N.C., in this Saturday, March 19, 2005, file photo. North Carolina announced Thursday, April 1, 2021, that Hall of Fame basketball coach Roy Williams is retiring after a 33-year career that includes three national championships. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
Credit: DAVID J. PHILLIP

