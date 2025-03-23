Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Hall, Kitts rally top-seeded South Carolina to Sweet 16 in 64-53 March Madness win over Indiana

Bree Hall had 11 points and Chloe Kitts scored all her 10 points in the second half as top seed South Carolina pulled away after trailing at halftime to beat ninth-seeded Indiana 64-53 in the women's NCAA Tournament and reach the Sweet 16 for the 11th straight time
South Carolina forward Chloe Kitts (21) shoots against Indiana defenders during the first half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/David Yeazell)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

South Carolina forward Chloe Kitts (21) shoots against Indiana defenders during the first half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/David Yeazell)
By PETE IACOBELLI – Associated Press
2 minutes ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Bree Hall had 11 points and Chloe Kitts scored all her 10 points in the second half as top seed South Carolina pulled away after trailing at halftime to beat ninth-seeded Indiana 64-53 on Sunday in the women's NCAA Tournament and reach the Sweet 16 for the 11th straight time.

Kitts added 10 rebounds for the Gamecocks (32-3), who will take on either fourth-seeded Maryland or fifth-seeded Alabama in the Birmingham 2 Regional next week. Those teams play Monday night.

Not that anyone at Colonial Life Arena was locking South Carolina into that game after a dreadful first-half performance where they shot just 10 of 29 and trailed the Hoosiers 26-25 at the break. But the Gamecocks came out on fire in the third quarter, hitting nine of their first 10 shots for a 20-7 run to take control.

When Hall's third 3-pointer closed the surge, the Gamecocks had the game in hand and improved to 18-1 in their past four NCAA Tournaments.

Indiana couldn't get closer than seven points the rest of the way.

Shay Ciezki had 12 points to lead Indiana.

Sania Feagin added 10 points for South Carolina, which improved to 18-0 in home NCAA Tournament games.

Takeaways

Indiana: The Hoosiers made sure they wouldn't get blown out early, but didn't have enough to handle the deep, talented defending champions over 40 minutes.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks got a wake up call from Indiana for a second straight year. After sleeping on a big lead in last year's Sweet 16 before a 79-75 win, they struggled with the Hoosiers the first two quarters before pulling away. Count on coach Dawn Staley to use that poor first half as a lesson to this team going forward.

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-womens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness. Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here.

South Carolina forward Joyce Edwards (8) looks to shoot against Indiana during the first half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/David Yeazell)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley reacts to action on the court during the first half against Indiana in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/David Yeazell)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

South Carolina guard Te-Hina Paopao (0) is defended by Indiana forward Karoline Striplin (11) and guard Chloe Moore-McNeil (22) during the first half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/David Yeazell)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Indiana forward Lilly Meister (52) defends while South Carolina forward Joyce Edwards (8) looks for the basket during the first half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/David Yeazell)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

South Carolina guard Tessa Johnson (5) is squeezed by Indiana guards Lexus Bargesser (1) and Chloe Moore-McNeil (22) during the first half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/David Yeazell)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

South Carolina guard MiLaysia Fulwiley (12) drives the ball around Indiana guard Lexus Bargesser (1) during the first half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/David Yeazell)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

South Carolina guard Raven Johnson brings the ball upcourt against Indiana during the first half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/David Yeazell)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

General view of the March Madness logo in from of the Colonial Life Arena prior to the first half of the South Carolina vs Indiana game in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/David Yeazell)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley watches the action against Tennessee Tech during the first half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 21, 2025, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/David Yeazell)

Credit: AP

March Madness: How to watch the women's NCAA Tournament and what to watch for

March Madness: UCLA, South Carolina, USC, Texas are No. 1 seeds in women's NCAA Tournament

Bracket Busters: Five teams you should think twice about on your March Madness bracket

Fans don’t need to know much about March Madness to know that every attempt at a perfect bracket needs a couple of upsets.

The Latest

Riot police officers use pepper spray to clear a protester during a protest after Istanbul's Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu was arrested and sent to prison, in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, March 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Huseyin Aldemir)

Credit: AP

Turkish court orders Erdogan rival jailed pending trial on corruption charges as protests grow

21m ago

Conan O'Brien is set to receive the Mark Twain Prize for humor as politics roils the Kennedy Center

25m ago

Gaza's Health Ministry says Israel has struck the largest hospital in the territory's south

41m ago

Featured

Orange Crush event organizer Steven Smalls looks out at Tybee Island's South Beach, site of the 2025 HBCU spring break festival scheduled for April 19 on Georgia's coast. (Justin Taylor/The Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Justin Taylor for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Make Orange Crush sweet again? New era dawns for infamous HBCU beach party

Orange Crush, an HBCU spring break party at a Georgia beach, enters a new era this April with a sanctioned festival organizers hope will attract 30,000 attendees

Gridlock Guy: Lessons learned from becoming a true Atlanta commuter

After years of covering conditions during drive time, I am a part of the gridlock daily. Here are a few lessons that my joining the masses in Atlanta traffic has given me.

Is Atlanta still America’s Black mecca? This native isn’t so sure

A new monthly content series from UATL — the AJC’s Black culture franchise — will shed light on the reality (or mirage) behind this question.