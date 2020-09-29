Hall, Franklin head to runoff for rest of John Lewis’ term

Independent Steven Muhammad and Libertarian Chase Oliver also ran in the district that covers parts of Fulton, DeKalb and Clayton counties.

The race mostly revolved around the legacy of Lewis, whose history as a civil rights leader and international celebrity made him a standout in Congress. Candidates promised to work on big issues and bring a moral voice to Washington, despite the short term of the office.

Franklin, now a professor at Emory University, raised the most money of anyone running — almost $130,000, including $20,000 of his own. The 66-year-old reemphasized Tuesday as results came in that his experience and training would allow him to pick up Lewis' mantle and bring “moral clarity” to Congress, saying he would focus on COVID-19 relief, voting rights and reducing police violence against African Americans. The latter two of those issues are unlikely to make any progress in Congress before January.

Hall, who lost a race for Atlanta mayor after three terms on the City Council, said he was called to the race by a sense of “personal obligation.” The 49-year-old said he would try to make the district a pilot site for efforts to fight COVID-19 and to spend more on infrastructure.

Thomas served 22 years in the state House over three separate terms and ran unsuccessfully for the congressional seat twice against Lewis. The 62-year-old, who is stepping down from the state House, ran on her record, saying she got things done, even when Republicans controlled Georgia.

Waites lost a June Democratic primary in the 13th Congressional District to incumbent Rep. David Scott. She said she would focus on immediate COVID-19 relief concerns, seeking to expand which businesses are eligible for aid, educate business owners about eligibility and do more to get unclaimed federal stimulus checks into the hands of individuals.

FILE-In this Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016 file photo, Robert Franklin, a Laney Professor of Moral Leadership at Emory University's Candler School of Theology, speaks during his "Faith and Politics" course at Emory University in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Rebecca Breyer, File) Credit: RB Credit: RB

Mable Thomas, shown here in a Wednesday. Jan. 13, 2016 photo, is among seven candidates running Tuesday in a special election to fill the Atlanta-based congressional seat that was vacated in July by the death of civil rights leader John Lewis. Thomas, known as “Able Mable” is a Democrat who has served more than 20 years in the state House. She’s campaigning on her record and promising to align with the “little man” during what would be a brief stint in Congress. (AP Photo/David Goldman) Credit: David Goldman Credit: David Goldman