Haliburton has 18 of Indiana's team-record 50 assists, Pacers rout Hawks 150-116 for 6th win a row

A shot by Indiana Pacers forward Isaiah Jackson, top left, is blocked by Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Credit: AP

By MARK AMBORGI – Associated Press
Updated 2 minutes ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton had 18 of Indiana's franchise-record 50 assists and the Pacers routed the Atlanta Hawks 150-116 on Thursday night for their sixth straight victory.

Haliburton, the NBA assists leader at 12.8 per game, also had 10 points and eight rebounds in just over 25 minutes. Myles Turner led Indiana with 27 points, Bennedict Mathurin had 18, Bruce Brown 17 and Aaron Nesmith 15.

The NBA's highest-scoring team, Indiana reached 150 points against the Hawks for the second time this season after setting a league season high in a 157-152 victory in Atlanta on Nov. 21.

Dejounte Murray led the Hawks with 30 points. Trae Young missed his first seven shots and finished with 13 points on 4-of-18 shooting. He was 1 of 11 from 3-point range.

The Pacers shot 71% in the first half and led 78-54 at the break. Indiana shot 64% overall while Atlanta was at 43%. Indiana was 19 of 39 from 3-point range,

The Pacers were without Andrew Nembhard for the second straight game because of soreness in his back.

UP NEXT

Hawks: At Orlando on Sunday night.

Pacers: Host Boston on Saturday and Monday nights.

Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) reacts after scoring against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shoots while defended by Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle reacts to play during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks in Indianapolis, Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Indiana Pacers forward Isaiah Jackson (22) passes the ball after collecting a rebound during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks in Indianapolis, Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) shoots over Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield (7) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) drives toward the basket during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis, Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Atlanta Hawks forward Saddiq Bey (41) and Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) vie for a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) shoots while being defended by Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Atlanta Hawks coach Quin Snyder talks with forward Jalen Johnson during a break in play in the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis, Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

