Half century later, Belgian King Philippe meets half sister

Despite the acrimonious legal battle with Philippe's father, the two seemed to get on well during a three-hour lunch.

“This long and rich discussion gave us the opportunity to learn to know each other. We talked about our respective lives and areas of shared interest," the two said in a joint statement, clearly showing how, as family, they felt each other's equals.

Princess Delphine, 52, is an artist known for her quirky, sometimes outrageous, statues. The king, 60, has painting as a hobby.

“This bond will further develop within the family setting," they said, signing off as “Philippe & Delphine" without any royal titles attached.

Princess Delphine had to go through a seven-year court battle to get family recognition, if not the love of a father who had always coldshouldered her.

King Albert decided in January to no longer fight a claim that he is Princess Delphine's father, after he finally agreed to have a DNA test and received the results.