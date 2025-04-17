Haley Joel Osment charged with cocaine possession and being drunk in public

MAMMOTH LAKES, Calif. (AP) — Oscar-nominated actor Haley Joel Osment has been charged with public intoxication and cocaine possession after his arrest earlier this month at a Northern California ski resort.
The Mono County District Attorney's office announced the misdemeanor charges Thursday against the 37-year-old actor, who starred as a child in movies "The Sixth Sense" and "A.I."
Osment was arrested April 8 at the Mammoth Mountain ski resort on suspicion of public intoxication, District Attorney David Anderson said in a news release.
The actor is due to be arraigned on July 7.
His representative did not immediately return a message seeking comment on the charges Thursday.
Osment rose to fame and received a best supporting actor Oscar nomination for starring opposite Bruce Willis in M. Night Shyamalan's thriller “The Sixth Sense.” Two years later he starred in Steven Spielberg's “A.I.” and has worked consistently as a voice actor since then. He's also appeared in the television series “The Kominsky Method” and “What We Do in the Shadows.”
Osment is among the thousands of people who lost their homes in January's devastating Eaton Fire in the Altadena area near Los Angeles.
In 2006, Osment was charged with drunken driving and marijuana possession after crashing his car into a mailbox in the Los Angeles area and breaking a rib.
Keep Reading
Credit: ASSC
What’s filming in Georgia in April 2025?
Films starring Mark Wahlberg and Nicolas Cage began production in Georgia within the past month.
Court TV’s ‘Interview with a Killer’ features Meredith Emerson’s murderer
David Scott talks to a serial killer who murdered Meredith Emerson in 2008 while she was hiking on Court TV's "Interview with a Killer."
Clayton County DA, victim’s family angered after killer released by mistake
Kathan Guzman has been on the run for two weeks; victim’s mother learned the news only Tuesday.
Featured
Credit: Jamie Spaar
Restaurant founded by Pinky Cole hasn’t paid legal settlement, lawyer says
The admission comes after Cole announced she had recently lost and then reacquired her Slutty Vegan dining empire.
No time frame: Brian Kemp keeps GOP guessing as pressure builds on Senate bid
Many Republicans would like to see Kemp as the GOP's best hope to defeat Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff in 2026.
Atlanta church trafficked ministry students, lawsuit alleges
An Atlanta church is being sued by a former member who alleges she and others were trafficked as part of its youth ministry program.