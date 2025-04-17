Haley Joel Osment charged with cocaine possession and being drunk in public

MAMMOTH LAKES, Calif. (AP) — Oscar-nominated actor Haley Joel Osment has been charged with public intoxication and cocaine possession after his arrest earlier this month at a Northern California ski resort.

The Mono County District Attorney's office announced the misdemeanor charges Thursday against the 37-year-old actor, who starred as a child in movies "The Sixth Sense" and "A.I."

Osment was arrested April 8 at the Mammoth Mountain ski resort on suspicion of public intoxication, District Attorney David Anderson said in a news release.