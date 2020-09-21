Halep wins Italian Open after Plíšková retires from final

Both players wore face masks as they picked up their trophies themselves.

Halep, who lost the 2017 and 2018 Rome finals to Elina Svitolina, extended her perfect record in tennis’ restart to 10-0.

“In 2013 here I started to (reach) the top of world tennis," Halep — now a two-time Grand Slam champion — said, recalling her surprise run to the semifinals that year. "Since then I started to play really well and finally, after two finals, I could win this title.”

The second-ranked Halep improved to 14-0 overall stretching back to February, when she won a title in Dubai. After the tour’s five-month break because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Romanian returned by winning another trophy in Prague last month. She then skipped the U.S. Open because of travel and health concerns.

Due to the pandemic, a crowd of only 1,000 fans was allowed inside the 10,500-seat Campo Centrale stadium.

The tournament, which was rescheduled from its usual May slot due to the pandemic, also had reduced prize money.

Halep collected a winner’s check of 205,190 euros ($242,000) -- down from the 523,858 euros ($616,000) awarded to Plíšková last year.

Later Monday, Novak Djokovic will face Diego Schwartzman in the men's final.

