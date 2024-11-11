Haiti’s main airport shuts down as gang violence surges in the capital, US Embassy says

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s main airport temporarily shut down Monday as gangs attempted to seize control, the U.S. embassy reported, the same day a new interim prime minister was expected to take over the direction of a country facing a surge of violence.

Firefights between gangs and police broke out in parts of Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince, with heavily armed officers ducking behind walls as civilians ran in terror. In other upper class neighborhoods, gangs set fire to homes.

The United States Embassy in Haiti issued a travel warning saying that the city's airport was shut down due to “gang-led efforts to block travel to and from Port-au-Prince which may include armed violence, and disruptions to roads, ports, and airports.”