Breaking: SweetWater 420 Fest back in 2025 with Cypress Hill, Drive-By Truckers
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Haiti's main airport and capital frozen after a day of violence

Haiti’s main airport has remained closed a day after violence erupted as a new prime minister took office in a politically tumultuous transition
A police officer looks on during an exchange of gunfire between gangs and police in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)

AP

AP

A police officer looks on during an exchange of gunfire between gangs and police in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph) (AP)
By EVENS SANON – Associated Press
22 minutes ago

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti's main airport remained closed on Tuesday, a day after violence erupted as the country swore in its new prime minister in a politically tumultuous transition.

Life in much of the capital was frozen following the wave of violence, which came to a head when gangs shot a Spirit Airlines airplane, hitting a flight attendant and forcing the flights and airport to shut down. Heavily armed police in armored cars outside the airport checked trucks used for public transportation passing by.

Schools were closed and so were banks and government offices. Streets, where just a day before gangs and police were locked in a fierce firefight, were eerily empty, with few driving by other than a motorcycle with a man who had been shot clinging to the back.

The sounds of heavy gunfire still echoed through the streets – a reminder that despite political maneuvering by Haiti's elites and a strong push by the international community to restore peace, the country's toxic slate of gangs kept its firm hold on much of the Caribbean nation.

The United Nations estimates that gangs control 85% of the capital of Port-au-Prince. A U.N.-backed mission led by Kenyan police to quell gang violence struggles with a lack of funding and personnel, prompting calls for a U.N. peacekeeping mission.

The violence comes after a transitional council, tasked with restoring democratic order to Haiti, which hasn't held elections since 2016, decided to fire the country's interim prime minister, Garry Conille, who in his six months in office was often at odds with the council.

Despite Conille declaring the move illegal, the council rapidly swore in businessman Alix Didier Fils-Aimé as the new interim prime minister. Fils-Aimé promised to work with international partners to restore peace and hold long awaited elections, a promise also made by his predecessor.

But many Haitians, like 43-year-old Martha Jean-Pierre, have little taste for the political fighting, which experts say only give gangs more freedom to continue expanding their control as Haiti teeters on the brink of famine.

Jean-Pierre was among those to brave the streets of Port-au-Prince on Tuesday to sell the plantains, carrots, cabbage and potatoes she carried in a basket on her head. She had no choice, she said, selling was the only way she could feed her children.

“What good is a new prime minister if there's no security, if I can't move freely and sell my goods,” she said, nodding to her basket of vegetables. “This is my bank account, this is what my family depend on."

——

Associated Press video journalist Pierre-Richard Luxama contributed to this report.

Police officers patrol a street during an exchange of gunfire between gangs and police in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

Police officers patrol the area during an exchange of gunfire between gangs and police in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

Journalists take cover from the exchange of gunfire between gangs and police in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

FILE - Haiti Prime Minister Garry Conille speaks during a joint press conference with Kenya's President William Ruto at the State House in Nairobi, Kenya, Oct. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga, File)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

AP

Haiti replaces its prime minister, marking more turmoil in its democratic transition...
Placeholder Image

AP

Why Mozambique's election has sparked weeks of protests and a violent crackdown by police
Placeholder Image

AP

A suspected attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels sees explosions near ship in Red Sea
Placeholder Image

AP

France condemns a spat between Israeli police and French consulate staff at a Jerusalem...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan wrap production on 'Outlander'5m ago
Judge delays ruling on whether to scrap Trump's conviction in hush money case6m ago
Congress returns to unfinished business and a new Trump era11m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Arvin Temkar/AJC

Donald Trump is likely to look to Georgia as he builds out his White House team
Delta fliers try new tactics to reach elite SkyMiles status. You can too
Cyndi Lauper’s farewell Atlanta stop shows her true colors and more