Haitian leader's killing draws condemnation, calls for calm

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted that he was “shocked and saddened at the death of President Moïse.”

“Our condolences are with his family and the people of Haiti,” he added. “This is an abhorrent act and I call for calm at this time.”

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez condemned the assassination.

“I’d like to make an appeal for political unity to get out of this terrible trauma that the country is going through,” Sánchez said during a visit to Latvia.

The White House described the attack as “horrific” and “tragic.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the United States was prepared to assist Haiti in its time of need.

“It’s a horrific crime, and we’re so sorry for the loss that (the people of Haiti) are all suffering and going through as many of them are waking up this morning and hearing this news," Psaki said during a previously scheduled interview with CNN. "And we stand ready and stand by them to provide any assistance that’s needed.”

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen offered her condolences in a statement on Twitter.

“We wish the First Lady a prompt recovery, & stand together with our ally Haiti in this difficult time," Tsai wrote. Haiti is one of the few countries in the world that maintain formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan, which China claims as its own.

Caption FILE - In this May 23, 2018, file photo, Haiti's President Jovenel Moise, left, and First Lady Martine Moise, in red, receive Spain's Queen Letizia Ortiz at the national Palace in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, May 23, 2018. Moïse was assassinated after a group of unidentified people attacked his private residence, the country’s interim prime minister said in a statement Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Moïse's wife, First Lady Martine Moïse, is hospitalized, interim Premier Claude Joseph said. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery, File) Credit: Dieu Nalio Chery Credit: Dieu Nalio Chery

Caption FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2017 file photo, Haitian President Jovenel Moise hugs his wife Martine after being sworn in at Parliament in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Moïse was assassinated in an attack on his private residence early Wednesday, July 7, 2021, and the first lady was shot in the overnight attack and hospitalized, according to a statement from the country’s interim prime minister. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery, File) Credit: Dieu Nalio Chery Credit: Dieu Nalio Chery

Caption FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2017 file photo, newly sworn-in Haitian President Jovenel Moise walks with Police Chief Michel-Ange Gedeon past National Police at the National Palace after his inauguration ceremony at Parliament in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Moïse was assassinated in an attack on his private residence early Wednesday, July 7, 2021, according to a statement from the country’s interim prime minister. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery, File) Credit: Dieu Nalio Chery Credit: Dieu Nalio Chery

Caption FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2018, file photo, Haiti's President Jovenel Moise addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly, at U.N. headquarters in New York. Moïse was assassinated after a group of unidentified people attacked his private residence, the country’s interim prime minister said in a statement Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Moïse's wife, First Lady Martine Moïse, is hospitalized, interim Premier Claude Joseph said. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File) Credit: Richard Drew Credit: Richard Drew