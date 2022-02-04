Haiti seeks 3rd judge to oversee case of slain president

Orélien was appointed after another judge stepped down in August citing personal reasons, a move that came after one of his assistants died under unclear circumstances.

More than 40 people have been arrested in the killing of Moïse at his private residence, including several Haitian police officers, a former senator and 18 ex Colombian soldiers, the majority of whom the Colombian government says were duped.

Two other suspects were extradited recently to the U.S.: Rodolphe Jaar, a former U.S. government informant arrested in the Dominican Republic in January and Mario Palacios, an ex-Colombian soldier detained in Jamaica in October.

Palacios' attorney had requested an additional month to prepare his defense, and it was granted by a federal judge in Miami on Friday. The defense attorney said Palacios will plead not guilty in March. Meanwhile, a hearing for Jaar was postponed for later this month. He hasn't entered a plea and recently obtained a new defense attorney.

Jaar and Palacios have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder or kidnapping outside the United States and with providing material support resulting in death, knowing or intending that such material support would be used to prepare for or carry out the conspiracy to kill or kidnap.

___

Associated Press writer Dánica Coto in San Juan, Puerto Rico and Gisela Solomón in Miami contributed.