Haiti replaces prime minister, marking more turmoil in its democratic transition process

PORT-AU-PRINCE (AP) — A transitionary council created to reestablish democratic order in Haiti signed a degree Sunday firing the country’s interim Prime Minister Garry Conille and replacing him with Alix Didier Fils-Aimé, a businessman who was previously considered for the job.

The decree, set to be published on Monday, was provided to the Associated Press by a government source. It marks even more turmoil in an already rocky democratic transition process for Haiti, which hasn’t held democratic elections in years in large part due to the soaring levels of gang violence plaguing the Caribbean nation.

Fils-Aimé, is the former president of Haiti’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry and in 2015 ran an unsuccessful campaign for Senate. The businessman studied at Boston University and was previously considered for the position as a private sector candidate for the post before Conille took the seat.