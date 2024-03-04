BreakingNews
Supreme Court restores Trump to ballot, rejecting state attempts to ban him over Capitol attack
Haiti orders a curfew after gangs overrun its two largest prisons. Thousands have escaped

Authorities in Haiti have ordered a nighttime curfew after an explosion of violence as gang gunmen overran the two biggest prisons and freed thousands of inmates over the weekend
By EVENS SANON and PIERRE-RICHARD LUXAMA – Associated Press
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Authorities in Haiti have ordered a nighttime curfew after an explosion of violence when gang gunmen overran the two biggest prisons and freed thousands of inmates over the weekend.

A 72-hour state of emergency began Sunday night. The government said it would set out to find the killers, kidnappers and other criminals who fled.

“The police were ordered to use all legal means at their disposal to enforce the curfew and apprehend all offenders,” said a statement from Finance Minister Patrick Boivert, the acting prime minister.

Gangs already were estimated to control up to 80% of Port-au-Prince, the capital. They are increasingly coordinating their actions and choosing once unthinkable targets like the Central Bank.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry traveled abroad last week to try to salvage support for a United Nations-backed security force to help stabilize Haiti in its conflict with the increasingly powerful crime groups.

Haiti’s National Police has roughly 9,000 officers to provide security for more than 11 million people, according to the U.N. They are routinely overwhelmed and outgunned.

The deadly weekend marked a new low in Haiti's downward spiral of violence. At least nine people had been killed since Thursday — four of them police officers — as gangs stepped up coordinated attacks on state institutions in Port-au-Prince, including the international airport and national soccer stadium.

But the attack on the National Penitentiary late Saturday shocked Haitians who are accustomed to living under the constant threat of violence.

Almost all of the estimated 4,000 inmates escaped. Three bodies with gunshot wounds lay at the prison entrance Sunday.

In another neighborhood, the bloodied corpses of two men with their hands tied behind the backs lay face down as residents walked past roadblocks set up with burning tires.

Among the few dozen people who chose to stay in prison are 18 former Colombian soldiers accused of working as mercenaries in the July 2021 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse.

“Please, please help us,” one of the men, Francisco Uribe, said in a message widely shared on social media. "They are massacring people indiscriminately inside the cells.”

Colombia's foreign ministry has called on Haiti to provide “special protection” for the men.

A second Port-au-Prince prison containing around 1,400 inmates was also overrun.

Gunfire was reported in several neighborhoods in the capital. Internet service for many residents was down as Haiti’s top mobile network said a fiber optic cable connection was slashed during the rampage.

After gangs opened fire at Haiti's international airport last week, the U.S. Embassy said it was halting all official travel to the country. On Sunday night, it urged all American citizens to depart as soon as possible.

The Biden administration, which has refused to commit troops to any multinational force for Haiti while offering money and logistical support, said it was monitoring the rapidly deteriorating security situation with grave concern.

The surge in attacks follows violent protests that turned deadlier in recent days as the prime minister went to Kenya seeking to move ahead on the proposed U.N.-backed security mission to be led by that East African country.

Henry took over as prime minister following Moise's assassination and has postponed plans to hold parliamentary and presidential elections, which haven’t happened in almost a decade.

Jimmy Chérizier, a former elite police officer known as Barbecue who now runs a gang federation, has claimed responsibility for the surge in attacks. He said the goal is to capture Haiti's police chief and government ministers and prevent Henry's return.

The prime minister, a neurosurgeon, has shrugged off calls for him to resign and didn’t comment when asked if he felt it was safe to come home.

Associated Press writers Joshua Goodman in Miami and Danica Coto in San Juan, Puerto Rico, contributed to this report.

Follow AP's coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

An inmate helps another prisoner inside the National Penitentiary after the prison was attacked by armed gangs on Saturday, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Sunday, March 3, 2024. Hundreds of inmates have fled Haiti's main prison after armed gangs stormed the facility overnight. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

An inmate shows his hand out the window of his cell inside the National Penitentiary in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Sunday, March 3, 2024. Hundreds of inmates have fled Haiti's main prison after armed gangs stormed the facility overnight. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A woman rush past the bodies of inmates outside the National Penitentiary after the prison was attacked by armed gangs on Saturday, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Sunday, March 3, 2024. Hundreds of inmates have fled Haiti's main prison after armed gangs stormed the facility overnight. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Inmates gather inside the National Penitentiary in downtown Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Sunday, March 3, 2024. Hundreds of inmates fled Haiti's main prison after armed gangs stormed the facility overnight. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A burned car is seen outside the National Penitentiary in downtown Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Sunday, March 3, 2024. Hundreds of inmates have fled Haiti's main prison after armed gangs stormed the facility overnight. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A woman walks past bodies of two men killed by unknown assailants in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Sunday, March 3, 2024. Hundreds of inmates fled Haiti's main prison after armed gangs stormed the facility overnight. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Colombian inmate accused of participating in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise speaks with journalists inside his cell at the National Penitentiary in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Sunday, March 3, 2024. Hundreds of inmates have fled Haiti's main prison after armed gangs stormed the facility overnight. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

An inmate is seen in a cell after inmates escaped from the National Penitentiary in downtown Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Sunday, March 3, 2024. Hundreds of inmates have fled Haiti's main prison after armed gangs stormed the facility overnight. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Haiti's Prime Minister Ariel Henry, second left, arrives to give a public lecture at the United States International University (USIU) in Nairobi, Kenya, Friday March. 1, 2024. Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry said Friday elections in his country need to be held as soon as possible in order to bring stability to the troubled Caribbean nation facing gang violence that threatens to overran government. Henry is in Kenya trying to salvage the deployment of a foreign armed force to Haiti to help combat gangs. (AP Photo/Andrew Kasuku)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Youths raise their hands to show police they are not carrying weapons during an anti-gang operation at the Portail neighborhood in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. Gunmen shot at the international airport and other targets in a wave of violence that forced businesses, government agencies and schools to close early. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Police take cover during clashes with gang members in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Friday, March 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Men help evacuate a man from the General Hospital during gang violence in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. Gunmen shot at the international airport and other targets in a wave of violence that forced businesses, government agencies and schools to close early. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Women take cover during a gun battle between police and gang members in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Friday, March 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Residents flee their homes during clashes between police and gang member at the Portail neighborhood in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. Gunmen shot at the international airport and other targets in a wave of violence that forced businesses, government agencies and schools to close early. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

