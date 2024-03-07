BreakingNews
BREAKING: Rivian pauses plan to build $5B Georgia factory
Nation & World News

Haiti extends a state of emergency and nighttime curfew to try and repel widespread gang attacks

Haiti’s government says it is extending a state of emergency and nighttime curfew to try and curb violent gang attacks that have paralyzed the capital of Port-au-Prince in a fierce political battle for power
By DÁNICA COTO and EVENS SANON – Associated Press
Updated 34 minutes ago

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s government said Thursday that it was extending a state of emergency and nighttime curfew to try and curb violent gang attacks that have paralyzed the capital of Port-au-Prince in a fierce battle for political power.

An initial three-day curfew was announced over the weekend, but gangs have continued to attack police stations and other state institutions at night as Haiti’s National Police struggles to contain the violence with limited staff and resources.

“The people with the guns are essentially the current arbiter of Haitian politics,” said Robert Fatton, a Haitian politics expert at the University of Virginia. “The gangs have won the battle so far.”

The attacks began a week ago, shortly after embattled Prime Minister Ariel Henry agreed to hold general elections in mid-2025 while attending a meeting of Caribbean leaders in Guyana. Gangs have burned police stations, shot up the main international airport, which remains closed, and raided Haiti's two biggest prisons, freeing more than 4,000 inmates.

During that time, Henry had traveled to Kenya to push for the deployment of a U.N.-backed police force from the East African country to help fight gangs in Haiti. But a court in January ruled that the deployment was unconstitutional, and it wasn’t clear if the force would deploy given the worsening violence in Haiti.

Henry is currently in Puerto Rico, where he was forced to land on Tuesday after the armed groups laid siege to the international airport, preventing him from returning.

Scores of people have died in Haiti's recent gang attacks, including several police officers. The violence also has left more than 15,000 people homeless, in addition to some 300,000 Haitians who lost their homes to gang wars in recent years.

In addition, there were reports that gangs on Thursday looted shipping containers filled with food at the main port in Port-au-Prince, raising concerns that provisions in the capital and elsewhere would dwindle quickly.

“If we cannot access those containers, Haiti will go hungry soon,” said Laurent Uwumuremyi, Haiti director for Mercy Corps.

Meanwhile, a U.S. Defense official said a Marine Corps Fleet Anti-terrorism Security Team, or FAST team, was to be deployed to Haiti to protect the U.S. Embassy. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the deployment. A final decision on the deployment has not yet been made.

“The country is falling apart, and everyone is watching,” said Fatton, who criticized the U.S. government for not taking action more than two years ago and lamented the current state of Haiti. “I am dumbfounded. I thought I had seen everything.”

Gunfire still echoed in parts of Port-au-Prince on Thursday, with blazing tires blocking some areas as people demanded new leaders for the battered country. Schools and businesses remained closed, but calm returned to a handful of neighborhoods that saw some stores and banks open under a limited schedule.

Germain André, a 40-year-old shop owner who sells rice, oil, beans, milk and other basic goods, said he is having trouble finding provisions given dwindling food supplies across Port-au-Prince as people move around in fear.

“Traveling is very scary,” he said, noting that armed groups have stopped cars. “No one is secure. Everyone is scared of each other now. We don’t know if they’re gang members.”

Haiti's worsening crisis prompted the Royal Bahamas Police Force to announce Thursday that it had set up a blockade in the southeast part of the archipelago given the two jail breaks and the “mass displacement” of Haitians due to the ongoing violence. The Bahamas, about 850 kilometers (530 miles) to the north, is a popular destination for Haitians fleeing their country.

On Wednesday, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, said the U.S. has asked Henry to “move forward on a political process that will lead to the establishment of a presidential transitional council that will lead to elections.”

Shortly afterward, U.S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller echoed her remarks, saying Henry “needs to expedite the transition to empowered and inclusive governance.”

Henry has not made any public comments since the gang attacks began last week.

On Thursday, Guyanese President Irfaan Ali said Caribbean leaders have been working around-the-clock to help find a political consensus to alleviate Haiti's crisis as they continue to talk to local stakeholders.

“It is indeed a distressing situation for the region, but we have a responsibility to do everything we can do to enable the Haitian people to find a consensus and to find a path that is Haitian-led and Haitian-owned in bringing together a level of stability and normalcy that the Haitian people so richly deserve,” he said.

___

Coto reported from San Juan, Puerto Rico. Associated Press writers Tara Copp in Washington, D.C. and Bert Wilkinson in Georgetown, Guyana contributed to this report.

Street vendors run during clashes between police and gangs in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, March 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A protester holding Haitian national flags and a handmade sign with a message demanding Haiti's Prime Minister Ariel Henry resign, stands outside the Marriott Hotel where protesters believe Henry is staying, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Wednesday, March 6, 2024. Haitian politicians started pursuing new alliances Wednesday, seeking a coalition that could lead the country out of the gang violence that has fueled lawlessness, closed the main airport and prevented Henry from returning home. (AP Photo/Alejandro Granadillo)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Pedestrians walk past a court building that was set on fire by gangs moments before in the Delmas 28 neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, March 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Soldiers inspect commuters at the entrance of the international airport in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, March 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A vendor carries empty containers for fuel in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, March 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A man pushes a wheelbarrow past a roadblock set by gangs in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, March 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A police officer walks at police station set on fire by armed gangs members in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday, March 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A youth walks by charred cars outside a police station set on fire by armed gangs in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday, March 5, 2024. Prime Minister Ariel Henry has been absent since the country's latest and most serious outbreak of violence started the previous week, and armed groups have seized on the power void. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Police take cover during an anti-gang operation in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Friday, March 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

BREAKING
Rivian pauses plan to build $5B Georgia factory34m ago

Credit: TNS

Analysis: Once enemies, Kemp and Trump find common cause in 2024
44m ago

Credit: AP

Fulton board says it doesn’t have jurisdiction over Fani Willis ethics complaints
1h ago

Credit: For The Washington Post

Georgia economy got off to better-than-expected start in 2024
4h ago

Credit: For The Washington Post

Georgia economy got off to better-than-expected start in 2024
4h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Activist arrested after training center protest at Midtown construction site
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Response to Uvalde elementary school shooting beset by 'many failures,' investigator says
3m ago
Over 100 pupils abducted by gunmen in fresh school attack in Nigeria’s northwest...
8m ago
6 dead after mass stabbing at Ottawa home, student who lived with family arrested
9m ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Half a century after Georgia girl vanished, an old keepsake arrives out of the blue
Georgia guide to Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech tonight
High school basketball: Thursday’s scores and schedule
40m ago