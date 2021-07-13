Hahn, Thede, other nominees react to Emmy announcement

___

“I don’t think it’s possible to expect all of this. You always hoped for this to be the end result. But you never truly know. There were a lot of moments on set where I had a feeling we were doing something special, watching Regé-Jean (Page) and Phoebe (Dynevor) and Jonathan (Bailey) and Nicola (Coughlan). You could never anticipate this level of response.” – “Bridgerton” creator and showrunner Chris Van Dusen said in a phone interview. The Netflix series is nominated for best drama series and Regé-Jean Page earned a nod for best actor.

___

“I hope it helps all documentary filmmakers who are doing difficult work and tackling difficult subjects have their work find support. You know it’s not easy to speak uncomfortable truths. I just hope that this sends a signal to keep going." — Amy Ziering, co-director of “Allen v. Farrow,” on meaning/impact of their Emmy nomination. The project was nominated for best documentary or nonfiction series.

___

“For 6 months, in the midst of a global pandemic, Black and Latin and Trans and Queer artists created together. Alongside a luminescent cast, and tireless crew, I, with my magnificent collaborators, told an aspirational story of family, resilience, possibility, and, most importantly, love. I’m thrilled for Billy Porter and Mj Rodriguez, who made history this morning as the first Trans actress nominated in the drama actress category. — “Pose” co-creator and producer Steven Canals said in a statement. The FX series has nine nominations.

___

“'Sylvie’s Love' has been a labor of love and to have our journey culminate in this moment with an Emmy nomination is so exciting, gratifying and appreciated. I think our film is a celebration of the beauty of Black humanity and love. To be acknowledged in this way is tremendously meaningful to me and to the creative family that worked together to bring this narrative to life.” — ”Sylvie's Love" producer and actor Nnamdi Asomugha. The Amazon film was nominated for best television movie.

___

“This is such a deeply personal and important story for me and none of this could have ever been possible without our amazing cast and crew. Thank you to HBO and my partners at wiip for their unwavering support and separately I want to congratulate Kate, Jean, Evan, Julianne and Craig on their much deserved nominations.” – Brad Ingelsby, the creator of “Mare of Easttown," said in a statement. The HBO show was nominated for best limited series.

Caption This image released by FX shows Billy Porter as Pray Tell, left, and Mj Rodriguez as Blanca in a scene from "Pose." Porter was nominated for an Emmy Award for outstanding leading actor in a drama series and Rodriguez was also nominated for an Emmy Award for outstanding leading actress for their roles in "Pose." (Eric Liebowitz/FX via AP) Credit: Eric Liebowitz Credit: Eric Liebowitz

Caption This image released by Netflix shows Phoebe Dynevor, right, and Rege-Jean Page in a scene from "Bridgerton." The program was nominated for an Emmy Award for outstanding drama series. (Liam Daniel/Netflix via AP) Credit: Liam Daniel Credit: Liam Daniel