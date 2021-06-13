Hadley leads by 4 entering Palmetto Championship final round

Garrick Higgo of South Africa, who completed his third round before the stoppage, was alone in third at 8 under.

World No. 1 Dustin Johnson, paired with Hadley on Saturday, had been tied with Higgo before play was halted. But Johnson put his second shot over the 18th green and made bogey for a 73. He was part of a group of four players at 7 under, seven shots behind.

Hadley is seeking his second career PGA Tour win and first in seven years.

The tournament at Congaree filled in for the RBC Canadian Open, which was canceled for a second straight year due to COVID-19.

