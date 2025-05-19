Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Hackers strike UK's legal aid agency and compromise data of lawyers and clients

Britain’s justice department says it shut down its legal aid website after a cyberattack compromised personal information
18 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — Britain's justice department said Monday that it shut down online services for legal aid recipients and the lawyers paid to help them after a cyberattack compromised personal information including criminal records, national insurance numbers and payment details.

The Ministry of Justice said it learned on April 23 that online digital services at the Legal Aid Agency had been hacked, but realized Friday that it was more extensive than it had known.

“I understand this news will be shocking and upsetting for people and I am extremely sorry this has happened," said Jane Harbottle, chief executive of Legal Aid. “To safeguard the service and its users, we needed to take radical action. That is why we’ve taken the decision to take the online service down."

Hackers claimed they had access to 2.1 million pieces of data, though the government did not confirm that figure.

The agency provides civil and criminal legal assistance to those who can’t afford a lawyer. The online system is used by providers to log work to get paid.

A “significant amount of personal data” going back 15 years was exposed by the breach, including addresses of people applying for legal help, birth dates, criminal history, employment status and financial information, the ministry said.

The National Crime Agency and the National Cyber Security Centre have been working with the agency since the intrusion.

Richard Atkinson, president of the Law Society of England and Wales, said the had drawn attention to the need to update the agency's antiquated information technology.

“The fragility of the IT system has prevented vital reforms, including updates to the means test that could help millions more access legal aid, and interim payments for firms whose cash flow is being decimated by the backlogs in the courts, through no fault of their own,” Atkinson said. “If it is now also proving vulnerable to cyber attack, further delay is untenable."

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - The Coinbase logo covers the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square, April 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Credit: AP

Coinbase said cyber crooks stole customer information and demanded $20 million ransom payment

Justice Department says it may drop criminal prosecution of Boeing over Max crashes

6 Bulgarians convicted in UK of spying for Russia get prison terms up to nearly 11 years

The Latest

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Indiana Department of Correction shows Benjamin Ritchie, who was convicted in the 2000 killing of Beech Grove Police Officer Bill Toney. (Indiana Department of Correction via AP, File)

Credit: AP

Indiana man set for execution in state's second since 2009

4m ago

The UK and the EU announce new deals and renew ties, 5 years after Brexit

21m ago

Biden has been diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer

21m ago

Featured

Three people were shot to death and six others were wounded early Sunday outside of a bar on Log Cabin Drive on Macon's west side, officials said. (Joe Kovac Jr./AJC)

Credit: Joe Kovac

3 dead, 6 wounded in mass shooting outside Macon bar

Bibb County sheriff's officials have not said if they have identified a suspect in the fatal shooting outside the Midtown Daiquiri Bar and Grill on Macon's west side

EPA to roll back regulations on some toxic chemicals found in Georgia

Federal data reveals 48 Georgia public water systems have reported the presence of these “forever chemicals.”

Gridlock Guy: How quick response mitigated one of Atlanta’s most memorable accidents

On May 8, 2015, a plane with four people on board crashed onto Interstate 285, killing all four but miraculously no one on the ground was injured.