X

Hackers steal personal information on thousands of pilot applicants at American and Southwest

National & World News
21 minutes ago
Hackers gained personal information about thousands of people who applied to become pilots at American and Southwest airlines

DALLAS (AP) — Personal information for more than 8,000 applicants to become pilots at American Airlines and Southwest Airlines was stolen when hackers broke into a data base maintained by a recruiting company.

The breach at Austin, Texas-based Pilot Credentials occurred April 30, and the airlines learned about it on May 3. They notified affected job seekers last week.

According to letters that the airlines were required to file with regulators in Maine, hackers gained access to names, birth dates, Social Security and passport numbers, and driver and pilot-license numbers of applicants for pilot and cadet jobs.

According to filings, 5,745 applicants to American and 3,009 at Southwest were affected.

American said it had no evidence that the information was used for fraud or identity theft, but it offered each applicant two years of coverage from a service designed to protect people from identity theft.

The airlines said that since the breach, they have run their recruitment work through websites that they run instead of relying on an another company.

Fort Worth, Texas-based American and Dallas-based Southwest say they are working with a law enforcement investigation.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Spalding County Sheriff's Office

Bond denied for Griffin parents accused of starving 10-year-old boy4h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

BREAKING: Hawks send John Collins to Jazz, acquire Rudy Gay
46m ago

WATCH: Metro Atlantans deal with damage, cleanup after severe storms
3h ago

Credit: Carter Center

Painting by Jimmy Carter nets big dollars at auction for his nonprofit
1h ago

Credit: Carter Center

Painting by Jimmy Carter nets big dollars at auction for his nonprofit
1h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Long waits plague shuttle service at Hartsfield-Jackson. Here’s why
8h ago
The Latest
Putin says the aborted rebellion played into the hands of Russia's enemies
10m ago
Prosecutors seeking death penalty against man accused of slaying of 4 University of Idaho...
10m ago
Chicago Blackhawks acquire forward Taylor Hall in multiplayer trade with Boston Bruins
12m ago
Featured

Credit: Kelly Yamanouchi

Atlanta storms drive flight cancellations, with record travel volumes ahead
3h ago
New John Lewis postage stamp: Options for making it a keepsake
The Dancer: A beautiful and tragic life, Part 1
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top