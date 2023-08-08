BreakingNews
GBI called to scene of heavy police activity near I-75 in Bartow

Hackers may have access to information on millions of British voters, election commission says

The U.K.'s election watchdog says hackers may have information on tens of millions of British voters after they got access to electoral registers
National & World News
1 hour ago
X

LONDON (AP) — Hackers may have information on tens of millions of British voters after they got access to electoral registers, the U.K.'s election watchdog said Tuesday — nearly a year after the breach was discovered.

The Electoral Commission apologized for the breach but said much of the information was already in the public domain and that the names and addresses of people who registered to vote between 2014 and 2022 was unlikely to be used by “hostile actors” to sway election results.

“The U.K.’s democratic process is significantly dispersed and key aspects of it remain based on paper documentation and counting," said Shaun McNally, the commission’s chief executive. “This means it would be very hard to use a cyber-attack to influence the process."

The commission reported the breach to the Information Commissioner’s Office within three days of discovering it last October.

The Guardian quoted the commission as saying that it did not report the attack immediately to the public because it needed to break off the access the hackers had, determine the extent of the breach and work with the ICO and National Cyber Security Centre to improve security.

The hack exposed reference copies of the electoral registers used by the commission for research and to check if political donations are allowed. Each register holds the information of about 40 million people.

Hackers also had access to the commission’s email system.

While the commission knows what systems could be seen by the hackers, it does not know what files were accessed, McNally said. The commission's information technology security has been improved since the attack, he added.

The Information Commissioner’s Office said it is still investigating the hack.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

BREAKING
GBI called to scene of heavy police activity near I-75 in Bartow14m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Board of Regents approves Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field
32m ago

Credit: Emily Haney

Fed court shoots down appeal of ex-insurance chief Jim Beck’s conviction
38m ago

Credit: Rebecca Wright

Sexual harassment hearing against Fulton commissioner ends without ruling
1h ago

Credit: Rebecca Wright

Sexual harassment hearing against Fulton commissioner ends without ruling
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Talk of bipartisanship at annual Chamber luncheon belies D.C. gridlock
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Matt Licari/Invision/AP

Louis Cato, TV late night bandleader, offers 'Reflections,' a new album of 'laid bare...
7m ago
Thousands of Los Angeles city workers walk off job for 24 hours alleging unfair labor...
11m ago
White House holds first-ever summit on the ransomware crisis plaguing the nation's public...
16m ago
Featured

Credit: John Spink

$1.58B Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs in tonight’s drawing from Atlanta
2h ago
For rural Georgia families, accessing services for autism is ‘a full-time job’
9h ago
Atlanta events to mark this week's 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop, including a big free...
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top