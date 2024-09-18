Nation & World News

Hackers demand $6 million for files stolen from Seattle airport operator in cyberattack

Hackers are demanding $6 million in bitcoin from the operator of the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport for documents they stole during a cyberattack last month
FILE - Planes taxi under the aerial passenger walkway at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, March 3, 2022, in Seattle. (Ken Lambert/The Seattle Times via AP, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Planes taxi under the aerial passenger walkway at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, March 3, 2022, in Seattle. (Ken Lambert/The Seattle Times via AP, File)
1 hour ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hackers are demanding $6 million in bitcoin from the operator of the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport for documents they stole during a cyberattack last month and posted on the dark web this week, an airport official said Wednesday.

The Port of Seattle, which owns and runs the airport, has decided not to pay, the official said.

The airport previously linked the attack to a ransomware gang called Rhysida, and now the FBI is conducting a criminal investigation, said Lance Lyttle, the port's managing director of aviation.

Lyttle told a U.S. Senate committee that the airport appears to have stopped the attack, but the hackers were able to encrypt some data.

“On Monday, they posted on their dark website a copy of eight files stolen from Port systems and are seeking 100 bitcoin to buy the data,” Lyttle said.

Lyttle did not describe the documents. He said the airport will contact any individuals whose personal information might have been stolen.

Port officials have said paying the ransomware would not be a good use of taxpayer money.

The airport is still recovering from the attack, which began Aug. 24. The attack was launched at a busy time, a week before the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Flights were able to operate, but the attack snarled ticketing, check-in kiosks and baggage handling. Passengers on smaller airlines had to use paper boarding passes.

The mayor of Columbus, Ohio, said last month that Rhysida was behind a data breach of city systems. The mayor downplayed the value of the stolen data and said the city never got a ransom demand.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Justice Department disrupts vast Chinese hacking operation that infected consumer devices2h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

The FBI is investigating suspicious packages sent to election officials in more than 15...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Ship owner cut corners on repairs before deadly Baltimore bridge collapse, US says in...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

False reports of explosives found in a car near a Trump rally spread online
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

California law cracking down on election deepfakes by AI to be tested3m ago
Musk's X skirts Brazil ban and returns to some users with change to server access6m ago
Iranian hackers tried but failed to interest Biden's campaign in stolen Trump info, FBI...7m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink/AJC

See where Hartsfield-Jackson ranks in latest JD Power satisfaction survey
OPINION
MURPHY: Georgia’s abortion law left these women in shambles
AG’s office drops money-laundering charges in Atlanta police training center case