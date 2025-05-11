Hack-A-Robinson? Knicks fans cheer their big man through his free-throw shooting woes

Fans at Madison Square Garden tried to encourage Robinson through his struggles, standing and cheering when he went to the line for what became his fifth straight miss to open the game and then giving him a loud ovation after he made the second.

“It’s a tough position to be in, especially mentally. But you've got to encourage,” Knicks captain Jalen Brunson said. “Everyone has each other’s back regardless. No matter what happens, we’re going to win together, we’re going to lose together. We’re going to go through that together.”

Robinson did not speak to reporters after the game.

The strategy of fouling poor free throw shooters is commonly known as Hack-A-Shaq, because it was frequently used against Shaquille O'Neal to capitalize on his struggles during an otherwise dominant Hall of Fame career.

Many fans hate it because of all the stoppages it causes, but Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla is a clear believer. He went to it early Saturday and even had one of his players grab Robinson near midcourt with a 92-63 cushion and 2:34 remaining in the third quarter.

“Just process over results,” Mazzulla said. “You just always stick to the process of what you think gives you the best chance to win on that possession and to win in that game.”

Robinson has always had good shooting touch around the basket — he’s made 70% of his shots from the field in his seven-year career and even led the NBA at 74.2% in 2019-20. But the foul line has been a struggle. The 7-footer doesn’t bend his knees on his attempts and shoots line drives, rather than arching shots with a soft touch that might bounce on the rim and fall in. He’s made just 52% of his attempts for his career.

He was 3 for 11 in the two games in Boston, with Mazzulla hoping that his misses would force Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau to take him out of the game.

Robinson is one of the Knicks’ best rebounders and defensive players and was a catalyst in their comebacks from a pair of 20-point deficits in Boston. They outscored the Celtics by 19 points when he was on the floor in their 91-90 victory in Game 2.

So the Celtics are better off when he's out of the game. The Knicks have to decide how they can keep him in it.

“If he makes it, he stays. If not, you've got to get him out,” Thibodeau said. “And then is he impacting the game? Is it more beneficial to leave him in? So, there’s a lot of factors that go into that.”

