Haase's 5 RBIs lift Tigers over Mets in doubleheader opener

Baez made it 4-2 in the third with a long homer over the first section of seats above the Tigers bullpen in left — his first of the season — but the Mets took the lead in the fifth. Brett Baty singled, took second on center fielder Riley Greene's error, and then scored when Tomas Nido singled and left fielder Andy Ibanez threw wildly to the plate.

Starting pitcher Joey Wentz retired the next two hitters, but Francisco Lindor made it 5-4 with a long homer to left-center field.

ROSTER MOVES

The Mets brought up RHP Jose Butto to serve as the 27th man for the doubleheader, and they activated RHP Max Scherzer from the suspended list to pitch the second game. Scherzer is 2-0 with a 1.59 ERA against the Tigers since leaving in 2015, striking out 34 batters in 17 innings without allowing a walk.

The Tigers called up RHP Brendan White to be their 27th man.

UP NEXT

The Tigers are scheduled to see two old friends in the final two games of the series. Scherzer (2-1, 3.72) will return from suspension to face Michael Lorenzen (0-1, 7.07) in the second game of the doubleheader, with Justin Verlander scheduled to face Detroit on Thursday.

